Tego Cyber Inc. Discusses Results of Annual 10K Report and Upcoming Application Commercialization with The Stock Day Podcast
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) ("the Company") a company created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. CEO of the Company, Shannon Wilkinson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.www.streetinsider.com
