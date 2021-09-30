Tego Cyber Inc. Discusses Results of Annual 10K Report and Upcoming Application Commercialization with The Stock Day Podcast

Cybersecurity provider SentinelOne (NYSE:S) stock has enjoyed a nice rise upon its public debut this year. Shares of this automated cybersecurity platform as holding above its IPO price but starting to offer some opportunistic pullbacks for prudent investors. The Company provides automated cybersecurity solutions for over 5,400 enterprise customers including one of the largest telecommunications and mass media companies in North America and one of the world’s largest financial institutions. The Company has a 97% gross retention rate with clients winning over 70% of POCs against competitors. Customers with over $100,000 in annual recurring revenues (ARR) grew 140% and adding the largest number of million dollar accounts in its latest quarter. The pandemic illustrated how important cybersecurity is in the new normal with elastic offices in addition to on-premises employees returning to offices. SentinelOne is a relatively new player founded in 2013, but on the cutting edge of enterprise cybersecurity.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO