Tego Cyber Inc. Discusses Results of Annual 10K Report and Upcoming Application Commercialization with The Stock Day Podcast

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) ("the Company") a company created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. CEO of the Company, Shannon Wilkinson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

BTCS Inc. (BTCS) Announces Beta Launch of Digital Asset Analytics Platform

BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a blockchain technology focused company, announced the Beta launch of its digital asset data analytics platform. The platform enables users to connect multiple cryptocurrency exchanges to aggregate portfolio holdings into a single platform to both view and analyze performance. BTCS plans to integrate the analytics platform with its staking-as-a-service platform, creating a seamless user interface to monitor crypto holdings across diverse exchanges and platforms.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 AvePoint, Inc. For: Oct 01 Filed by: Wu Sophia

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION. Washington, D.C. 20549. STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Files S-1 Registration Statement

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow. today filed a S-1 Registration Statement. The S-1 filing submitted...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rexel enters into an agreement to buy Mayer

Rexel announces it has reached agreement to acquire Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the Eastern part of the USA, further building up its presence in the world's leading market for electrical supplies.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Udemy, Inc (UDMY) Files IPO Registration Statement

Udemy, Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) files registration statement for an IPO. The company describes itself as: "Udemy operates a two-sided marketplace where our instructors develop content to meet learner demand....
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES. CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Global Helium Corp. (CSE:HECO)(OTC PINK:HECOF) (the "Company" or "Global"), a helium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a $5 million non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company issued 7,774,820 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.65 per Unit for gross proceeds of $5,053,633. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $1.00 for a period of two (2) years following closing of the Private Placement. Broker's fees totaling $142,386 (2.8%) of the gross proceeds and 218,695 Warrants have been paid in connection with the Private Placement.
BUSINESS
aviationtoday.com

PODCAST: Euroconsult Talks In-flight Connectivity Outlook for Business and Commercial Aviation

On this episode of the Connected Aviation Intelligence Podcast, we feature a discussion with Xavier Lansel, senior consultant for Euroconsult. Xavier joins the episode to discuss some of the details featured in their recently published ninth edition of their annual in-flight connectivity market report, that provides a comprehensive analysis of the market’s global trends and forecasts for the next decade, in terms of connectivity provided to onboard passengers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
investing.com

Sentinel One Stock Is A Cyber Security Play

Cybersecurity provider SentinelOne (NYSE:S) stock has enjoyed a nice rise upon its public debut this year. Shares of this automated cybersecurity platform as holding above its IPO price but starting to offer some opportunistic pullbacks for prudent investors. The Company provides automated cybersecurity solutions for over 5,400 enterprise customers including one of the largest telecommunications and mass media companies in North America and one of the world’s largest financial institutions. The Company has a 97% gross retention rate with clients winning over 70% of POCs against competitors. Customers with over $100,000 in annual recurring revenues (ARR) grew 140% and adding the largest number of million dollar accounts in its latest quarter. The pandemic illustrated how important cybersecurity is in the new normal with elastic offices in addition to on-premises employees returning to offices. SentinelOne is a relatively new player founded in 2013, but on the cutting edge of enterprise cybersecurity.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tego Cyber Inc. Provides Fiscal 2021 Year-End Business Update

Reports on successful beta testing of Tego Threat Intelligence Platform and rapid progress towards upcoming commercial launch. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

GABY Inc. Joins The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss their Strategy to Consolidate Cannabis Dispensaries

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed GABY Inc. (OTCQB: GABLF) ("the Company"), a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. Founder and CEO of the Company, Margot Micallef, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.
BUSINESS
business.com

2021 Annual Report: IT Professionals’ Outlook on Cyber Insurance

High profile digital stick-ups have regrettably become commonplace. But for every multimillion dollar attack on a Microsoft or a Colonial Pipeline, there are many incidents that don’t quite warrant front page status. This steady drumbeat of less costly, less splashy attacks on smaller or more vulnerable companies is what keeps information technology (IT) professionals up at night.
TECHNOLOGY
thepress.net

Molecular Stethoscope, Inc. Announces Presentation at 16th Annual Sequencing to Function: Analysis and Applications for the Future Meeting

Presentation highlights a path forward to lead the development of the Company's clinical-grade Next-Generation cf-mRNA Liquid Biopsy-Artificial Intelligence Technology Platform. PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Molecular Stethoscope, Inc., a Precision Medicine biotechnology company, announces a presentation at the 2021 16th annual Sequencing to Function: Analysis and Applications...
PALO ALTO, CA
kiwaradio.com

Markets eye upcoming Quarterly Grain Stocks Report

IARN — The markets will be keeping a close eye on the Quarterly Grain Stocks Report that the USDA is set to release at 11 a.m. Central Time on Thursday. On the corn side, analysts are reportedly expecting 2020/2021 carryout to be around 1.153 billion bushels. USDA’s September WASDE estimate was 1.187 billion bushels, and September 2020 stocks were 1.919. Estimates for soybean carry-in from the 2020/2021 season are 174 million bushels. The September WASDE estimated soybean stocks would be 175 million bushels.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Globant (GLOB) acquires Atix Labs

Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today its acquisition of Atix Labs, a professional services company specialized in blockchain. This acquisition helps Globant to expand its offering in...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Creates Ship4wd, a Digital Freight Forwarding Company

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today the creation of a new subsidiary, Ship4wd, a digital freight forwarding platform offering an online, simple and reliable self-service end to end shipping solution. Ship4wd will launch on October 18 2021.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation ( " GRC " or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GORO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") with Aquila Resources Inc. (" Aquila ") (TSX:AQA)(OTCQB: AQARF) providing for the acquisition by GRC of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Aquila by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " Transaction ").
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS For: Oct 01 Filed by: Mosing D. Keith

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Reflects the number...
MARKETS

