Symphony Technology Group Announces Bryan Palma Appointment

According to the IAB Latin America Report on Programmatic In-Housing1, programmatic media’s share of digital ad spend worldwide was projected to grow to 68% in 2020 with Latin America not far behind at 63%. On the back of such strong projected growth in digital advertising spend in the Latin America (LATAM) market, Singapore adtech company Adzymic has expanded into the territory by forging strategic partnerships in the region. Adzymic has appointed Latin Interactive as its exclusive partner in the five key markets of Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras and Panama. Moving further south, Grupo Digital Soul is the exclusive reseller in the Colombian market.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO