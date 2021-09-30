CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Symphony Technology Group Announces Bryan Palma Appointment

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalma to lead the integration of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Products with Ian Halifax as CFO. Symphony Technology Group (“STG”), a leading Menlo Park-based private equity firm focused on investing in the software, data, and analytics sectors, announced that upon the closing of STG’s acquisition of FireEye Products, McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Products will be combined and FireEye’s Bryan Palma will become the Chief Executive Officer of the combined company. Additionally, Ian Halifax, who recently joined McAfee Enterprise as Chief Financial Officer, will become CFO of the combined entity.

