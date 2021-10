News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Corning (NYSE: GLW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, or $0.96 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO