UConn Health Minute: Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus

By Carolyn Pennington
uconn.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormal pressure hydrocephalus is a brain disorder whose symptoms often mimic Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease. As neurologist Neha Prakash explains, UConn Health’s multidisciplinary team has the expertise to accurately diagnose this complex condition.

