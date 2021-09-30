CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Intuit (INTU) Reaffirms First-Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) reaffirmed its financial guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2022 in conjunction with its virtual Investor Day, being held today at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time. The company's fiscal year runs from Aug. 1 to July 31.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intuit Inc#Tax Filing#Compensation#Intu#Streetinsider Premium#Credit Karma#Guidance Intuit
