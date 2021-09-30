CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PyeongChang 2018 silver medallist Uno Shoma to kick off Olympic season at Japan Open

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I have room to improve. Today I leave here to start preparing for Worlds." Those were the words of Olympic silver medal-winning figure skater Uno Shoma as he faced a packed room of press at the close of the Olympic Games PyeongChang 2018. The Japanese skater, fresh off the Olympic...

olympics.com

Elizabet Tursynbaeva, 2019 world silver medallist, retires from figure skating

The 21-year-old cited a persistent back injury, the same injury that had troubled her since a career-best silver medal finish at the 2019 world championships. "It is not easy for me to share this news with you," she wrote in Russian in a post on Instagram. "Many of you know that my back has been bothering me for a long time. Unfortunately, I did not manage to overcome this injury to the end, and therefore full-fledged training became impossible."
SPORTS
Reuters

Olympic champions Canada to kick off 'Celebration Tour' in October

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Olympic champion Canadian women's soccer team will kick off a "Celebration Tour" next month with two home games against 2023 Women's World Cup co-host New Zealand, Canada Soccer said on Wednesday. The matches, which will be held during the FIFA international window and mark the...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pyeongchang#Olympics#Figure Skating#Japanese#Grand Prix
olympics.com

Abhishek Verma loses in opening round of Archery World Cup Final

Top Indian compound archer Abhishek Verma’s campaign at the 2021 Archery World Cup Final ended after the first-round loss to eventual silver-medallist Braden Gellenthien of the USA in Yankton, USA on Thursday. Abhishek Verma returned empty-handed for the first time from a World Cup Final, which features the top eight...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Japan beat Malaysia to win Group D at 2021 Sudirman Cup

The Japanese badminton team topped Malaysia 4-1 Thursday (30 September), winning Group D at the 2021 Sudirman Cup in Vantaa, Finland. Both teams advance to the quarter-finals. Malaysia took an early lead, winning the opening men’s double match 22-20, 14-21, 21-16 as Tokyo Olympic bronze medallists Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik defeated Hoki Takuro and Kobayashi Yugo.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das return empty-handed from Archery World Cup Final

Indian recurve archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das lost their respective bronze medal contests at the 2021 Archery World Cup Final in Yankton, USA on Thursday. The two Olympians were competing on the international stage for the first time after an underwhelming Tokyo 2020 campaign. The world No. 2 Deepika...
WORLD
olympics.com

India hockey Olympian SV Sunil retires

Indian hockey player SV Sunil, a two-time Olympian and 2014 Asian Games gold medallist, announced his retirement from international hockey on Friday. He, however, kept the door open to play in the shorter variant of the game. SV Sunil’s announcement comes just a day after his former team-mates Rupinder Pal...
SPORTS
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Olympics Bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh hangs up his boots

Indian drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh who helped India to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics has called time on his international career. Rupinder announced his decision to retire from the sport on social media on Thursday morning. The ace drag-flicker played 223 matches during his 13-year-long career for the Indian team.
SPORTS
104.1 WIKY

Figure skating-Shoma overcomes shaky start to win at Japan Open

(Reuters) – Olympic silver medallist Shoma Uno recovered from a shaky start to win the men’s free skate final at the Japan Open, as the 23-year-old ramps up his preparation ahead of the Beijing 2022 winter Games. Shoma, who won silver at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics, fell on his first...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Rupinder Pal Singh retires: A look at his titles and achievements

Star Indian drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh brought down the curtain on his stellar career after helping the national team clinch a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020. It was a rather surprising decision with the 30-year-old seemingly on top of his game, having contributed heavily to India's run to a bronze medal at Tokyo 2020. He scored four goals -- second highest by an Indian after Harmanpreet Singh -- which included a crucial penalty stroke against Germany in the third-place match.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Everything you need to know about the star-studded 2021 Wrestling World Championships: Preview, schedule and athletes to watch

There will be no fewer than four Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallists on show at the 2021 Wrestling World Championships in Oslo, Norway, including Abdulrashid Sadulaev, David Taylor, Mohammadreza Geraei and Tamyra Mensah-Stock. The event runs from October 2-10, and those Olympic champs will be in good company too. While...
COMBAT SPORTS
olympics.com

Women’s boxing nationals to be held in October

The women’s boxing national championships 2021 will be held from October 21-27, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced on Wednesday. The women’s nationals, which were called off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted at the St. Joseph International School in Hisar, Haryana. Tokyo Olympic bronze...
COMBAT SPORTS
olympics.com

Olympic Highlights 01/10/2021

The IOC held an Executive Board (EB) meeting by videoconference on 29 September, in the presence of the President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), IOC member Andrew Parsons. Beijing 2022 informed the EB of the principles that will help deliver safe and successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. Considering the above objective, the IOC and IPC fully respect the principles established by Beijing 2022. These principles are based on wide-ranging consultations with international experts and the Chinese authorities, as well as the experience of Olympic and Paralympic stakeholders. The principles presented by Beijing 2022 will be detailed in the Playbooks. The first version of these Playbooks will be released in late October. A second version will then be published in December. Read here the full news release about spectators, vaccination and COVID-19 countermeasures.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Manu Bhaker crowned junior shooting world champion

Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker bounced back from her Tokyo Olympics debacle by winning the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru on Thursday. The 19-year-old Manu Bhaker dominated from the get-go to win the top honours in the women’s 10m air pistol event, beating second-placed compatriot Esha Singh in the final round, comprising eight shooters.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Asian Table Tennis Championships: Manav Thakkar, Archana Kamath progress in mixed doubles

India’s Manav Thakkar and Archana Girish Kamath entered the mixed doubles round of 16 at the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021 in Doha, Qatar on Thursday. Manav Thakkar and Archana Girish Kamath eased past the Mongolian pair of Ser-Od Gankhuyag and Undram Munkhbat 3-1 (11-6, 11-3, 5-11, 11-4) in under 18 minutes in their mixed doubles round of 32 match. The Indian pair got a first round bye.
TENNIS
olympics.com

Asian Table Tennis Championships: India win men’s team bronze medal

The Indian men’s team, comprising Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai, settled for the bronze medal in their event at the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2021 in Doha, Qatar on Friday after a 3-0 loss to top seeds South Korea in the semi-finals. India were already assured a medal...
TENNIS

