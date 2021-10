Problems reported by a fellow retailer might have just proved a bearish analyst correct on Kohl's. As of early Friday morning, shares of retailer Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) were down more than 13% this week. Much of that came yesterday, when the stock dropped 12.2%. Investors have been reacting to several items that point to a difficult environment, as well as a Bank of America analyst's take on the company.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO