CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

AMD (AMD) Expands Collaboration With Google Cloud to Deliver Faster Application Performance and Elevate Business Productivity with AMD EPYC Processors

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced Google Cloud is expanding its use of AMD EPYC™ processors with the preview of N2D Virtual Machines (VMs) powered by AMD EPYC™ 7003 Series processors. Utilizing the performance capabilities of the latest generation of EPYC processors, the N2D VMs, according to Google Cloud, delivers on...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Perspective

EVGA Launches the X570 DARK AMD Motherboard

It’s finally here: EVGA’s long-anticipated return to AMD motherboards for the first time since the socket 939 days, and it’s quite a board. It’s also quite expensive – but it makes more sense when you see how overbuilt it is. This is intended for the hardcore overclocking segment, though enthusiasts with $689.99 to spend might be tempted by the design, which looks like a prop from a Christopher Nolan Batman movie.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Netflix leverages AMD Epyc processors to achieve 400 Gbps video data flow per server

Why it matters: It's no secret that AMD's Epyc server CPUs are selling like hotcakes, to the point where Intel is having to heavily discount Xeon chips to stop existing and potential hyperscale customers from going with Team Red. That said, there's a reason why organizations are increasingly looking at options and in some cases choosing AMD over Intel when it comes to building their data center infrastructure.
COMPUTERS
bit-tech.net

EVGA X570 (AMD) Dark motherboard launched at US$690

EVGA, and its overclocking henchmen, have been teasing the release of its first AMD Ryzen motherboard since June. Now, at long last, the EVGA X570 Dark has become an official product, and you can check it out in detail on the dedicated product pages, and even go and buy it via your usual EVGA reseller for a steep but not surprising price of US$689.99 or your local equivalent (limit one per household).
COMPUTERS
wccftech.com

AMD & MediaTek Rumored To Create Joint Venture

Website DigiTimes reports that AMD and MediaTek are considering creating a joint venture, which would allow team red to further gain momentum in mobile markets. AMD & Meditek Rumored To Form A Joint Venture, Mainly In The Wireless Transmission Segment (For Now?) This is considered heavy speculation, but if true,...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
HEXUS.net

GIGABYTE Expands Workstation Product Portfolio for AMD Ryzen™ Based Products

September 23rd, 2021 – GIGABYTE Technology, (TWSE: 2376), an industry leader in high-performance servers and workstations, today announced two new W-series workstations, W771-Z00 for AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO processors and W331-Z00 for AMD Ryzen™ processors, as well as a WRX80 chipset motherboard, MC62-G40, and a TRX40 chipset rack server, G182-C20. Remote work and a high level of compute for 3D design or engineering are driving factors for these new professional products.
COMPUTERS
technave.com

AMD to manufacture mobile chipsets in the near future?

Based on a statement by gizchina, it seems that AMD could start manufacturing mobile chipsets in collaboration with MediaTek in the near future. While there is no official information in regards to when will AMD release their first chipset, it does give us a better idea of what to expect from them in the near future.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

AMD Radeon RX 6600 (Non-XT) to Release Mid-October?

Following the release of the somewhat lacklustre (or at least relatively mundane) Radeon RX 6600 XT, attention has largely since turned towards the upcoming 6600 (non-XT) in the hope that it might represent a solid budget option for gamers with restricted finances. While AMD hasn’t officially confirmed the GPU, we all know that it’s almost certainly happening, we just don’t know exactly when!
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Leaked Alder Lake benchmark shows 21% performance gain over AMD

The leaked Alder Lake benchmark train isn’t stopping. As we near the end of 2021, which is when Intel has said Alder Lake will launch, leaked benchmarks continue to offer a look into the performance of the upcoming range. Most recently, we got an idea of how the processors will stack up in benchmarking staple Cinebench — and the results suggest Alder Lake could be faster than all available desktop CPUs.
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mcnamara
altchar.com

No Man's Sky is adding AMD Fidelity FX SuperResolution soon

Since officially introducing their DLSS competitor Fidelity FX SuperResolution, AMD have worked together with developers to bring their new tech to as many games as possible. For now, there are some big titles that support AMD FSR like Resident Evil Village, The Medium, Black Desert Online and many many other and soon, the tech will be available in even more titles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

AMD Achieves ‘EPYC’ Document-Breaking 16% Market Share In Current Quarter

Analyst agency, Omdia, reported not too long ago that AMD achieved a robust 16% server market share within the latest quarter. A part of the historic market share for the corporate comes from “demand from hyper scale cloud service suppliers, and Google specifically,” stories Business Wire. AMD Achieves an EPIC...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Why AMD Is Looking 'Solid' Into The Year-End

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares offer the potential for about 15% upside from current levels, according to an analyst at Piper Sandler. The AMD Analysts: Analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated an Overweight rating on AMD shares and increased the price target from $110 to $120. The AMD Thesis: AMD has...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Cloud Computing#Cloud Management#Amd Epyc Processors#Streetinsider Premium#N2d Virtual Machines#Server Business#Ssd Future
technave.com

MediaTek could be the next to partner with AMD besides Samsung

It looks like AMD is planning to contribute its technology to another smartphone chip maker besides Samsung. According to the latest report from DigiTimes, MediaTek could be the next to enjoy the benefits of the RDNA graphics chip. However, do note that everything is still in the discussion stage, so it's best to not get your hopes up yet.
CELL PHONES
phoronix.com

Linux 5.16 To Bring Initial DisplayPort 2.0 Support For AMD Radeon Driver (AMDGPU)

A batch of feature updates was submitted today for DRM-Next of early feature work slated to come to the next version of the Linux kernel. AMDGPU driver feature work continues accumulating for what will become Linux 5.16 and debut as stable around the start of the new year. Most notable with today's pull request is initial enablement in this open-source AMD Radeon kernel graphics driver around DisplayPort 2.0. Since August we've been reporting on AMDGPU patches for DisplayPort 2.0, particularly around the Ultra High Bit Rate 10 (UHBR 10) support.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Are AMD and Mediatek set for a surprising chip tie-up?

Chipmakers AMD and Mediatek are reportedly in talks to establish a new joint venture according to a recent report from DigiTimes. Based on the news outlet's report, the joint venture would be focused on 5G, Wi-Fi and other System on a Chip (SoC) level data transmission technologies though wired data transmission controllers could also be developed by the two companies as well.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Software
phoronix.com

Updated AMD P-State Driver Published For Linux

Earlier this month AMD published their "amd-pstate" Linux driver that leverages ACPI CPPC data to make more informed CPU frequency scaling decisions with an aim to boost the performance-per-Watt for Zen 3 (and eventually Zen 2) processors on Linux. The second spin of that "amd-pstate" Linux kernel driver is now available for testing.
COMPUTERS
gizmochina.com

Redmi G 2021 gaming notebook launched in Intel and AMD variants

Redmi has silently announced the Redmi G 2021 gaming-focused laptops in China. It comes in Intel and AMD variants. Both models offer a 144Hz display, up to 16 GB of RAM, and RTX 3060 graphics. Redmi G 2021 specifications. The Redmi G 2021 gaming laptop comes with a 16.1-inch display...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Windows 11 and Android apps: They're coming eventually, but Microsoft hasn't said when

One of the more exciting Windows 11 features Microsoft teased at its announcement event earlier this year was the ability to use Android apps on Windows devices. But if you were excited about Microsoft bringing Android apps to its app store, we've got bad news. Though Windows 11 will be released on Oct. 5 (with a staggered rollout), Android apps won't actually be part of Windows 11 on launch day. A date still hasn't been confirmed for when they will be available to the public.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy