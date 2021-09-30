AMD (AMD) Expands Collaboration With Google Cloud to Deliver Faster Application Performance and Elevate Business Productivity with AMD EPYC Processors

EVGA, and its overclocking henchmen, have been teasing the release of its first AMD Ryzen motherboard since June. Now, at long last, the EVGA X570 Dark has become an official product, and you can check it out in detail on the dedicated product pages, and even go and buy it via your usual EVGA reseller for a steep but not surprising price of US$689.99 or your local equivalent (limit one per household).

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO