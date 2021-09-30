CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Karen Jeannette Leach, 76, Loving Mother and Grandmother

 5 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG — Karen Jeannette Leach, 76, went home to glory on Monday September 27, 2021, surrounded by family. Mrs. Leach was a native of Hannibal, New York and is the daughter of the late W. Robert and Bessie (Marshall) Matson and graduated from Hannibal High School. She worked at the Citizen Newspaper for over 25 years until moving to Virginia and last worked at Morningside before retiring. Karen was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed traveling, tea parties, camping in Fair Haven, flying kites and playing cards. She enjoyed volunteering at Mary Immaculate Hospital, as well as St. Francis Nursing Home. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Glenn Leach Sr., brother, William R. Matson, Jr. and sister-in-law, Carolyn M. Dennis. Karen is survived by her daughters Mary Beth Hart, Susan (Joey) Agee and Sharon (Kevin) Raha, and a son Donald (Leisha) Glenn Leach, Jr.; 8 grandchildren: Brian (Lacy) Hart, Steven Hart, Sarah Hart, Cuyler Leach, Eric (Cassie) Leach, Elizabeth (John) Sepanski, Andrew Raha and Allison Raha; 5 great grandchildren: Haisley, Vincent, Grayson, Kalynn, and Skyler. Sisters: Judy Lyons and Diane Muldoon; sister-in-law, Brenda Matson and brother-in-law, Edward Dennis, as well as other family and friends. The family will receive friends at Amory Funeral Home, on Friday October 1, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday October 2,2021 at Menchville Baptist Church with reception following. A Service and burial will take place in New York. Local Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.

