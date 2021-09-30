CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egress Defend Named Email Security Software of the Year at the 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

Cover picture for the articleEgress Defend recognized for its innovative use of intelligent technology to protect organizations against rising tide of targeted phishing attacks. Egress, the leading provider of intelligent email security, announced that it has been recognized at the 2021 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. Egress Defend was named Email Security Software of the Year in recognition of its industry-leading use of intelligent technology to effectively protect organizations against the increasing number of attacks targeting the Microsoft 365 platform.

