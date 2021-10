LAKE PLACID — Independent. Fearless. Stubborn. When it came to Tina Leonard’s eight years of blindness, these are some of the words that help describe her best. The Lake Placid real estate broker — who died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 26 at the age of 63 — didn’t let blindness stop her from establishing her own business, giving back to the community or being the best mother, wife, grandmother and sister she could be.