Sunrise Spotlight – Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Skeleton’s Lair is opening for it’s 22nd season this weekend. “Opening weekend is tonight, Friday and Saturday and the good Lord has blessed us with nice weather. Typically, after doing this for twenty years we find this opening weekend tends to be sometimes in the upper 80s, 80s at 8:00 at night. So, this weekend really has people getting in the holiday spirit. They naturally want to go to pumpkin patches, haunted houses, and our phone has been ringing off the hook all day long,” said Amy Burge, Skeleton’s Lair Owner.
