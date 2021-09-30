CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise Spotlight – Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park

By WNKY Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Today’s Sunrise Spotlight brought to you by German American Bank, Lexi Schweinert is live at Skeleton’s Lair Scream Park. She speaks with Amy Burge about their upcoming season. For more info, click here.

