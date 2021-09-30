CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Gabby Petito Case: Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Joins the Search for Brian Laundrie

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hNk4_0cCnrfWi00

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, has joined her father in hunting down Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie hasn’t been seen since Sept. 14, according to his parents when they reported him missing. Authorities continue looking for him so they can learn more about what happened to 22-year-old Petito, whose body was found in Wyoming on Sept. 19.

At this time, they haven’t charged Laundrie with anything related to Petito’s death. But they do have a warrant out for his arrest for fraud. He reportedly used someone else’s debit card while Petito was missing.

Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, tracked Laundrie down to Fort De Soto Park near St. Petersburg, Florida. He’s been working with private K-9 units, boat crews, and ground crews to search for Laundrie on an island off the coast.

Last night, the bounty hunter posted an update on his search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend. In the post, we learned that Lyssa Chapman is handling all the tips coming in that might help Dog’s manhunt.

“Dog and team are heading in from their search and will share their findings with Lyssa Chapman who’s running the tips command center from Hawaii and they will decide next steps with the team,” the Instagram post read.

“Dog sends a thank you to everyone across the nation who is assisting them in the search with information,” the post continued. Then it included a direct quote from Dog.

“This has been a very different search,” Dog said. “Social media has enabled us to do this alongside everyone out there. America is along for the journey with us and I’m ready to do more!”

Dog the Bounty Hunter Uncovers Piece of Evidence That Might Lead to Gabby Petito’s Boyfriend Brian Laundrie

Right after he posted the update about the search, Dog the Bounty Hunter revealed a breakthrough clue. He and his team had discovered a recently used campsite and Monster can on one of the islands.

“Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman discovered a campsite and fresh Monster can deep in the woods while searching Shell Island off the coast of Florida for Brian Laundrie Wednesday,” his latest post read. “The Monster can showed no rust or faded colors, according to a Fox News Digital reporter on the scene with Chapman.”

The can could belong to anyone, as could the campsite. But we’re not sure how likely it is that other people are camping out in the same area where Dog’s searching right now.

Plus, at the end of the post, Dog mentioned that Laundrie still hasn’t been found.

“But Chapman and his team found no conclusive evidence that Laundrie was still on Egmont Key,” the post concluded.

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Witness says Brian Laundrie fought ‘aggressively’ over her cellphone

Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie fought “aggressively” over her cellphone during an argument in Utah last month, a new witness has alleged.According to a witness identified as Chris, 22-year-old Ms Petito was said to have asked Mr Laundrie why he had to “be so mean” to her after a fight outside of a store in Moab, Utah, on 12 August. As the New York Post reported on Tuesday night, Chris told investigators that the pair were fighting “aggressively” in front of the store, and that he witnessed 23-year-old Mr Laundrie take Ms Petio’s phone, which...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Officials Uncover Identity of Hiker on Trail Cam After Speculation It Was Brian Laundrie

Upon further investigation, the man suspected as Brian Laundrie seen on a North Florida trail camera is in fact a local resident. Police in Okaloosa County confirmed via social media that the man seen on the Baker, Fla. trail camera was not Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyssa Chapman
Person
Duane Chapman
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog The Bounty Hunter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxwilmington.com

Scuba Diver Recounts Alligator Attack Where Manhunt Ensues for Brian Laundrie

A shredded wetsuit tells the tale of a close encounter with an alligator. Jeffrey Heim took Inside Edition to the spot where it happened. The 25-year-old was scuba diving in the Carlton Reserve, the same alligator-infested swamp land that is the focus of national attention in the search for Brian Laundrie, the wanted fiancé of Gabby Petito. Heim says he was hunting for giant prehistoric megalodon shark teeth that he sells through his company.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

232K+
Followers
24K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy