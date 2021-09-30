HACE1 negatively regulates neuroinflammation through ubiquitylating and degrading Rac1 in Parkinson’s disease models
Neuroinflammation plays an important role in neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's disease. HACE1 (HECT domain and Ankyrin repeat Containing E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase 1) is a tumor suppressor. Recent evidence suggests that HACE1 may be involved in oxidative stress responses. Due to the critical role of ROS in neuroinflammation, we speculated that HACE1 might participate in neuroinflammation and related neurodegenerative diseases, such as PD. In this study, we investigated the role of HACE1 in neuroinflammation of PD models. We showed that HACE1 knockdown exacerbated LPS-induced neuroinflammation in BV2 microglial cells in vitro through suppressing ubiquitination and degradation of activated Rac1, an NADPH oxidase subunit. Furthermore, we showed that HACE1 exerted vital neuronal protection through increasing Rac1 activity and stability in LPS-treated SH-SY5Y cells, as HACE1 knockdown leading to lower tolerance to LPS challenge. In MPTP-induced acute PD mouse model, HACE1 knockdown exacerbated motor deficits by activating Rac1. Finally, mutant α-synuclein (A53T)-overexpressing mice, a chronic PD mouse model, exhibited age-dependent reduction of HACE1 levels in the midbrain and striatum, implicating that HACE1 participated in PD pathological progression. This study for the first time demonstrates that HACE1 is a negative regulator of neuroinflammation and involved in the PD pathogenesis by regulating Rac1 activity. The data support HACE1 as a potential target for PD and other neurodegenerative diseases.
