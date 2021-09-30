CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

HACE1 negatively regulates neuroinflammation through ubiquitylating and degrading Rac1 in Parkinson’s disease models

By Cai-xia Zang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeuroinflammation plays an important role in neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Alzheimer’s disease. HACE1 (HECT domain and Ankyrin repeat Containing E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase 1) is a tumor suppressor. Recent evidence suggests that HACE1 may be involved in oxidative stress responses. Due to the critical role of ROS in neuroinflammation, we speculated that HACE1 might participate in neuroinflammation and related neurodegenerative diseases, such as PD. In this study, we investigated the role of HACE1 in neuroinflammation of PD models. We showed that HACE1 knockdown exacerbated LPS-induced neuroinflammation in BV2 microglial cells in vitro through suppressing ubiquitination and degradation of activated Rac1, an NADPH oxidase subunit. Furthermore, we showed that HACE1 exerted vital neuronal protection through increasing Rac1 activity and stability in LPS-treated SH-SY5Y cells, as HACE1 knockdown leading to lower tolerance to LPS challenge. In MPTP-induced acute PD mouse model, HACE1 knockdown exacerbated motor deficits by activating Rac1. Finally, mutant α-synuclein (A53T)-overexpressing mice, a chronic PD mouse model, exhibited age-dependent reduction of HACE1 levels in the midbrain and striatum, implicating that HACE1 participated in PD pathological progression. This study for the first time demonstrates that HACE1 is a negative regulator of neuroinflammation and involved in the PD pathogenesis by regulating Rac1 activity. The data support HACE1 as a potential target for PD and other neurodegenerative diseases.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Eight-hours conventional versus adaptive deep brain stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus in Parkinson’s disease

This study compares the effects on motor symptoms between conventional deep brain stimulation (cDBS) and closed-loop adaptive deep brain stimulation (aDBS) in patients with Parkinson’s Disease. The aDBS stimulation is controlled by the power in the beta band (12–35 Hz) of local field potentials recorded directly by subthalamic nucleus electrodes. Eight subjects were assessed in two 8-h stimulation sessions (first day, cDBS; second day, aDBS) with regular levodopa intake and during normal daily activities. The Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) part III scores, the Rush scale for dyskinesias, and the total electrical energy delivered to the tissues per second (TEEDs) were significantly lower in the aDBS session (relative UPDRS mean, cDBS: 0.46 ± 0.05, aDBS: 0.33 ± 0.04, p = 0.015; UPDRS part III rigidity subset mean, cDBS: 2.9143 ± 0.6551 and aDBS: 2.1429 ± 0.5010, p = 0.034; UPDRS part III standard deviation cDBS: 2.95, aDBS: 2.68; p = 0.047; Rush scale, cDBS 2.79 ± 0.39 versus aDBS 1.57 ± 0.23, p = 0.037; cDBS TEEDs mean: 28.75 ± 3.36 µj s−1, aDBS TEEDs mean: 16.47 ± 3.33, p = 0.032 Wilcoxon’s sign rank test). This work further supports the safety and effectiveness of aDBS stimulation compared to cDBS in a daily session, both in terms of motor performance and TEED to the patient.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Alpha-synuclein alters the faecal viromes of rats in a gut-initiated model of Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a chronic neurological disorder associated with the misfolding of alpha-synuclein (α-syn) into aggregates within nerve cells that contribute to their neurodegeneration. Recent evidence suggests α-syn aggregation may begin in the gut and travel to the brain along the vagus nerve, with microbes potentially a trigger initiating α-syn misfolding. However, the effects α-syn alterations on the gut virome have not been investigated. In this study, we show longitudinal faecal virome changes in rats administered either monomeric or preformed fibrils (PFF) of α-syn directly into their enteric nervous system. Differential changes in rat viromes were observed when comparing monomeric and PFF α-syn, with alterations compounded by the addition of LPS. Changes in rat faecal viromes were observed after one month and did not resolve within the study’s five-month observational period. These results suggest that virome alterations may be reactive to host α-syn changes that are associated with PD development.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Parkinson’s disease patients benefit from bicycling - a systematic review and meta-analysis

Many Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients are able to ride a bicycle despite being severely compromised by gait disturbances up to freezing of gait. This review [PROSPERO CRD 42019137386] aimed to find out, which PD-related symptoms improve from bicycling, and which type of bicycling exercise would be most beneficial. Following a systematic database literature search, peer-reviewed studies with randomized control trials (RCT) and with non-randomized trials (NRCT) investigating the interventional effects of bicycling on PD patients were included. A quality analysis addressing reporting, design and possible bias of the studies, as well as a publication bias test was done. Out of 202 references, 22 eligible studies with 505 patients were analysed. An inverse variance-based analysis revealed that primary measures, defined as motor outcomes, benefitted from bicycling significantly more than cognitive measures. Additionally, secondary measures of balance, walking speed and capacity, and the PDQ-39 ratings improved with bicycling. The interventions varied in durations, intensities and target cadences. Conclusively, bicycling is particularly beneficial for the motor performance of PD patients, improving crucial features of gait. Furthermore, our findings suggest that bicycling improves the overall quality-of-life of PD patients.
Nature.com

SALM4 negatively regulates NMDA receptor function and fear memory consolidation

Many synaptic adhesion molecules positively regulate synapse development and function, but relatively little is known about negative regulation. SALM4/Lrfn3 (synaptic adhesion-like molecule 4/leucine rich repeat and fibronectin type III domain containing 3) inhibits synapse development by suppressing other SALM family proteins, but whether SALM4 also inhibits synaptic function and specific behaviors remains unclear. Here we show that SALM4-knockout (Lrfn3−/−) male mice display enhanced contextual fear memory consolidation (7-day post-training) but not acquisition or 1-day retention, and exhibit normal cued fear, spatial, and object-recognition memory. The Lrfn3−/− hippocampus show increased currents of GluN2B-containing N-methyl-d-aspartate (NMDA) receptors (GluN2B-NMDARs), but not α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazole propionate (AMPA) receptors (AMPARs), which requires the presynaptic receptor tyrosine phosphatase PTPσ. Chronic treatment of Lrfn3−/− mice with fluoxetine, a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor used to treat excessive fear memory that directly inhibits GluN2B-NMDARs, normalizes NMDAR function and contextual fear memory consolidation in Lrfn3−/− mice, although the GluN2B-specific NMDAR antagonist ifenprodil was not sufficient to reverse the enhanced fear memory consolidation. These results suggest that SALM4 suppresses excessive GluN2B-NMDAR (not AMPAR) function and fear memory consolidation (not acquisition).
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawood
Nature.com

The promise and potential of stem cells in Parkinson’s disease

Treatments that replace lost neurons and restore normal movement have entered clinical trials, but these therapies could offer more relief than cure. Lauren Gravitz is a science journalist in San Diego, California. You have full access to this article via your institution. Neurosurgeon Viviane Tabar has scrubbed in. In front...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nature.com

Dopaminergic dysfunction in the 3xTg-AD mice model of Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is characterized by amyloid (Aβ) protein aggregation and neurofibrillary tangles accumulation, accompanied by neuroinflammation. With all the therapeutic attempts targeting these biomarkers having been unsuccessful, the understanding of early mechanisms involved in the pathology is of paramount importance. Dopaminergic system involvement in AD has been suggested, particularly through the appearance of dopaminergic dysfunction-related neuropsychiatric symptoms and an overall worsening of cognitive and behavioral symptoms. In this study, we reported an early dopaminergic dysfunction in a mouse model presenting both amyloid and Tau pathology. 3xTg-AD mice showed an increase of postsynaptic D2/3R receptors density in the striatum and D2/3-autoreceptors in SN/VTA cell bodies. Functionally, a reduction of anxiety-like behavior, an increase in locomotor activity and D2R hyper-sensitivity to quinpirole stimulation have been observed. In addition, microglial cells in the striatum showed an early inflammatory response, suggesting its participation in dopaminergic alterations. These events are observed at an age when tau accumulation and Aβ deposits in the hippocampus are low. Thus, our results suggest that early dopaminergic dysfunction could have consequences in behavior and cognitive function, and may shed light on future therapeutic pathways of AD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Exome-wide association study of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease

Levodopa is the standard long-term dopamine replacement therapy to treat Parkinson’s disease (PD) symptoms. With time, levodopa may induce debilitating dyskinesias (LID), the treatment of which represents a large clinically unmet need. However, time-to-LID onset varies between patients, reflecting a possible genetic component. We performed an hypothesis-free whole-exome sequencing (WES)-based screening of time-to-LID onset and attempted replication of previously published candidate gene studies. A WES association analysis was carried out in 134 PD patients in a meta-analytical framework. Replication was attempted in an independent study of 97 PD patients. Variants from previously reported candidate genes (OPRM1, COMT, BDNF) were also specifically examined. We significantly replicated, for the first time, an association of variant rs1799971 in the OPRM1 gene with time-to-LID onset. Furthermore, we identified two novel potentially functional variants, in the MAD2L2 (rs2233019) and MAP7 (rs35350783) genes, which were significantly associated at the discovery stage. In the replication study, the two variants showed direction-consistent effects but did not achieve the replication significance threshold. Our study provides the first WES results for time-to-LID onset, where we replicate association at OPRM1, and suggest new variants in MAD2L2 and MAP7 genes that are significant in discovery, but require larger datasets for replication. The results are being made publicly available to allow for independent external validation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Arm swing responsiveness to dopaminergic medication in Parkinson’s disease depends on task complexity

The evidence of the responsiveness of dopaminergic medication on gait in patients with Parkinson’s disease is contradicting. This could be due to differences in complexity of the context gait was in performed. This study analysed the effect of dopaminergic medication on arm swing, an important movement during walking, in different contexts. Forty-five patients with Parkinson’s disease were measured when walking at preferred speed, fast speed, and dual-tasking conditions in both OFF and ON medication states. At preferred, and even more at fast speed, arm swing improved with medication. However, during dual-tasking, there were only small or even negative effects of medication on arm swing. Assuming that dual-task walking most closely reflects real-life situations, the results suggest that the effect of dopaminergic medication on mobility-relevant movements, such as arm swing, might be small in everyday conditions. This should motivate further studies to look at medication effects on mobility in Parkinson’s disease, as it could have highly relevant implications for Parkinson’s disease treatment and counselling.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkinsonism#Google Search#Disease#Ros#Pd#Lps#Rac1#Nadph#Sh Sy5y#Mptp
Nature.com

Pachychoroid disease and its association with retinal vein occlusion: a case–control study

The development of a retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is multifactorial. This study investigates pachychoroid as a risk factor for RVO or as an entity sharing common pathophysiology with RVO. A database screening at the University Eye Hospital, Ludwig-Maximilian University Munich, Germany was performed for patients diagnosed with central or branch RVO (CRVO/BRVO). In every patient a complete ophthalmologic examination was performed, including posterior segment enhanced depth spectral domain optical coherence tomography (EDI-SD-OCT). The SD-OCT scans of respective partner eyes without history of RVO were compared to an age- and refraction-matched, randomly recruited normal control group. In total, 312 eyes of 312 patients were included in this study, with 162 eyes in the RVO and 150 eyes in the control group. A significantly higher subfoveal choroidal thickness (SFCT) was found in the RVO (310.3 ± 72.5 (94 to 583) µm) as compared to the control group (237.0 ± 99.0 (62 to 498); p < 0.00001). Moreover, the RVO group showed a significantly higher prevalence of a symptomatic pachychoroid (22 vs. 9 eyes; odds ratio: 2.46; 95 CI: 1.10 to 5.53; p = 0.029). Since pachychoroid disease represents a bilateral entity, it might be a risk factor for RVO, or share risk factors with RVO.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pig genome functional annotation enhances the biological interpretation of complex traits and human disease

The functional annotation of livestock genomes is crucial for understanding the molecular mechanisms that underpin complex traits of economic importance, adaptive evolution and comparative genomics. Here, we provide the most comprehensive catalogue to date of regulatory elements in the pig (Sus scrofa) by integrating 223 epigenomic and transcriptomic data sets, representing 14 biologically important tissues. We systematically describe the dynamic epigenetic landscape across tissues by functionally annotating 15 different chromatin states and defining their tissue-specific regulatory activities. We demonstrate that genomic variants associated with complex traits and adaptive evolution in pig are significantly enriched in active promoters and enhancers. Furthermore, we reveal distinct tissue-specific regulatory selection between Asian and European pig domestication processes. Compared with human and mouse epigenomes, we show that porcine regulatory elements are more conserved in DNA sequence, under both rapid and slow evolution, than those under neutral evolution across pig, mouse, and human. Finally, we provide biological insights on tissue-specific regulatory conservation, and by integrating 47 human genome-wide association studies, we demonstrate that, depending on the traits, mouse or pig might be more appropriate biomedical models for different complex traits and diseases.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Targeted therapy for drug-tolerant persister cells after imatinib treatment for gastrointestinal stromal tumours

Despite the effectiveness of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI), gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST) develop after the withdrawal of TKI. Based on previous studies, a subpopulation of drug-tolerant cells called “persister cells” may be responsible for the recurrence and have thus, gained attention as a novel target in cancer therapy. Methods. The...
CANCER
Nature.com

Comparison of mitral regurgitation severity assessments based on magnetic resonance imaging and echocardiography in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Mitral regurgitation (MR), which is one of the factors responsible for heart failure symptoms and the development of atrial fibrillation, is an important feature of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), and its presence affects which treatment options are chosen. Although cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is considered the reference standard for assessing the regurgitant volume (RV) and fraction (RF), echocardiography is the most common method for assessing MR severity. Accordingly, the aim of this study was to compare the results of echocardiography and cardiac MRI for assessing MR severity in a cohort of patients with HCM. MR severity was assessed in 53 patients using cardiac MRI by determining the mitral RV (MRV) and mitral RF (MRF). The results were graded according to thresholds recommended in current guidelines. MR severity assessed by echocardiography was graded by integrating indices of severity. Greater than mild MR, as assessed using echocardiography, was present in 22 patients (41.5%) with HCM and in none of the control patients (p = 0.001). In all, 31 patients (58.5%) had no more than mild MR. When MR severity was assessed using different methods, either moderate (kappa = 0.44, 95% confidence interval = 0.21–0.67), poor or no agreement was found between MRI-derived and echocardiography-derived grades. HCM patients with echocardiography-derived moderate and severe MR had similar median MRVs and MRFs (p = 0.59 and p = 0.11, respectively). In HCM patients, cardiac MRI and echocardiography were at most in modest agreement in assessing MR severity. Importantly, echocardiography-derived moderate and severe MR were not distinguishable by either MRV or MRF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Ssu72-HNF4α signaling axis classify the transition from steatohepatitis to hepatocellular carcinoma

Growing evidence suggests a mechanistic link between steatohepatitis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). However, the lack of representative animal models hampers efforts to understand pathophysiological mechanisms underlying steatohepatitis-related HCC. We found that liver-specific deletion of Ssu72 phosphatase in mice, leads to a high incidence of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, but not HCC. However, loss of Ssu72 drastically increased the probability of HCC developing, as well as the population of hepatic progenitors, in various chemical and metabolic syndrome-induced HCC models. Importantly, hepatic Ssu72 loss resulted in the induction of mature hepatocyte-to-progenitor cell conversion, by dedifferentiation orchestrated by Ssu72-mediated hypo-phosphorylation of hepatocyte nuclear factor 4α (HNF4α), a master regulator of hepatocyte function. Our findings suggest that Ssu72-mediated HNF4α transcription contributes to the progression of steatohepatitis-associated HCC by regulating the dedifferentiation potential of hepatocytes. Thus, targeting the Ssu72-mediated HNF4α signaling that underlies the pathogenesis of steatohepatitis-associated HCC development could be a novel therapeutic intervention for steatohepatitis-associated HCC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Genetic effects on longitudinal cognitive decline during the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease

Cognitive decline in early-stage Alzheimer’s disease (AD) may depend on genetic variability. In the Swedish BioFINDER study, we used polygenic scores (PGS) (for AD, intelligence, and educational attainment) to predict longitudinal cognitive change (measured by mini-mental state examination (MMSE) [primary outcome] and other cognitive tests) over a mean of 4.2 years. We included 260 β-amyloid (Aβ) negative cognitively unimpaired (CU) individuals, 121 Aβ-positive CU (preclinical AD), 50 Aβ-negative mild cognitive impairment (MCI) patients, and 127 Aβ-positive MCI patients (prodromal AD). Statistical significance was determined at Bonferroni corrected p value < 0.05. The PGS for intelligence (beta = 0.1, p = 2.9e−02) was protective against decline in MMSE in CU and MCI participants regardless of Aβ status. The polygenic risk score for AD (beta =  − 0.12, p = 9.4e−03) was correlated with the rate of change in MMSE and was partially mediated by Aβ-pathology (mediation effect 20%). There was no effect of education PGS on cognitive measures. Genetic variants associated with intelligence mitigate cognitive decline independent of Aβ-pathology, while effects of genetic variants associated with AD are partly mediated by Aβ-pathology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

NLRP3 phosphorylation in its LRR domain critically regulates inflammasome assembly

NLRP3 controls the secretion of inflammatory cytokines IL-1β/18 and pyroptosis by assembling the inflammasome. Upon coordinated priming and activation stimuli, NLRP3 recruits NEK7 within hetero-oligomers that nucleate ASC and caspase-1 filaments, but the apical molecular mechanisms underlying inflammasome assembly remain elusive. Here we show that NEK7 recruitment to NLRP3 is controlled by the phosphorylation status of NLRP3 S803 located within the interaction surface, in which NLRP3 S803 is phosphorylated upon priming and later dephosphorylated upon activation. Phosphomimetic substitutions of S803 abolish NEK7 recruitment and inflammasome activity in macrophages in vitro and in vivo. In addition, NLRP3-NEK7 binding is also essential for NLRP3 deubiquitination by BRCC3 and subsequently inflammasome assembly, with NLRP3 phosphomimetic mutants showing enhanced ubiquitination and degradation than wildtype NLRP3. Finally, we identify CSNK1A1 as the kinase targeting NLRP3 S803. Our findings thus reveal NLRP3 S803 phosphorylation status as a druggable apical molecular mechanism controlling inflammasome assembly.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multi-targeted H/F MRI unmasks specific danger patterns for emerging cardiovascular disorders

Prediction of the transition from stable to acute coronary syndromes driven by vascular inflammation, thrombosis with subsequent microembolization, and vessel occlusion leading to irreversible myocardial damage is still an unsolved problem. Here, we introduce a multi-targeted and multi-color nanotracer platform technology that simultaneously visualizes evolving danger patterns in the development of progressive coronary inflammation and atherothrombosis prior to spontaneous myocardial infarction in mice. Individual ligand-equipped perfluorocarbon nanoemulsions are used as targeting agents and are differentiated by their specific spectral signatures via implementation of multi chemical shift selective 19F MRI. Thereby, we are able to identify areas at high risk of and predictive for consecutive development of myocardial infarction, at a time when no conventional parameter indicates any imminent danger. The principle of this multi-targeted approach can easily be adapted to monitor also a variety of other disease entities and constitutes a technology with disease-predictive potential.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mapping thalamocortical functional connectivity with large-scale brain networks in patients with first-episode psychosis

Abnormal thalamocortical networks involving specific thalamic nuclei have been implicated in schizophrenia pathophysiology. While comparable topography of anatomical and functional connectivity abnormalities has been reported in patients across illness stages, previous functional studies have been confined to anatomical pathways of thalamocortical networks. To address this issue, we incorporated large-scale brain network dynamics into examining thalamocortical functional connectivity. Forty patients with first-episode psychosis and forty healthy controls underwent T1-weighted and resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging. Independent component analysis of voxelwise thalamic functional connectivity maps parcellated the cortex into thalamus-related networks, and thalamic subdivisions associated with these networks were delineated. Functional connectivity of (1) networks with the thalamus and (2) thalamic subdivision seeds were examined. In patients, functional connectivity of the salience network with the thalamus was decreased and localized to the ventrolateral (VL) and ventroposterior (VP) thalamus, while that of a network comprising the cerebellum, temporal and parietal regions was increased and localized to the mediodorsal (MD) thalamus. In patients, thalamic subdivision encompassing the VL and VP thalamus demonstrated hypoconnectivity and that encompassing the MD and pulvinar regions demonstrated hyperconnectivity. Our results extend the implications of disrupted thalamocortical networks involving specific thalamic nuclei to dysfunctional large-scale brain network dynamics in schizophrenia pathophysiology.
HEALTH
Nature.com

CD127+ CD94+ innate lymphoid cells expressing granulysin and perforin are expanded in patients with Crohn’s disease

Phenotypic definition of helper ILC1 and NK cells is problematic due to overlapping markers. Recently we showed the identification of cytotoxic ILC3s characterized by expression of CD94. Here we analyse CD127+ ILCs and NK cells in intestinal lamina propria from healthy donors and Crohn’s disease patients and identify two populations of CD127+CD94+ ILCs, designated population A and B, that can be distinguished on the expression of CD117, CD18 and cytotoxic molecules. Population B expresses granulysin, a cytotoxic molecule linked to bacterial lysis and/or chemotaxis of monocytes. Granulysin protein is secreted by population B cells upon stimulation with IL-15. Activation of population B in the presence of TGF-β strongly reduces the expression of cytotoxic effector molecules of population B. Strikingly, samples from individuals that suffer from active Crohn’s disease display enhanced frequencies of granulysin-expressing effector CD127+CD94+ ILCs in comparison to controls. Thus this study identifies group 1 ILC populations which accumulate in inflamed intestinal tissue of Crohn’s disease patients and may play a role in the pathology of the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Postprandial hepatic stiffness changes on magnetic resonance elastography in healthy volunteers

Magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) is a reliable noninvasive method for assessment of hepatic stiffness. Liver stiffness is known to be affected by elevated postprandial portal blood flow in patients with chronic liver disease. The goal of this study was to determine whether food intake affects liver stiffness in the absence of known liver disease. We evaluated 100 volunteers (35 men and 65 women) who met inclusion criteria. The subjects had two MRE examinations, first while fasting and then 30 min after a test meal. Fourteen subjects also had two additional MRE exams 1 h 30 min and 2 h 30 min after the meal. Liver stiffness was measured by placing the largest possible polygon ROIs on the four widest liver slices and calculated as a mean of stiffness values from each slice. The correlation of liver stiffness values before and after the meal was assessed using a paired t-test. To evaluate the relationship between the change in postprandial liver stiffness and fasting liver stiffness values, linear regression was performed. The liver stiffness values in the fasting state ranged from 1.84 to 2.82 kPa, with a mean of 2.30 ± 0.23 kPa (95% CI 2.25–2.34). At 30 min after the meal, liver stiffness values ranged from 2.12 to 3.50 kPa, with a mean of 2.70 ± 0.28 kPa (95% CI 2.64–2.75), demonstrating a systematic postprandial increase by 0.40 ± 0.23 kPa (17.7 ± 3.5%). Meal intake significantly increases liver stiffness in healthy individuals, which persists for at least 2 h 30 min. Patients should fast for 3–4 h before MRE examinations to avoid fibrosis overstaging due to postprandial liver stiffness augmentation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessment of radiation sensitivity of unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in a series of patients submitted to radioembolization with yttrium-90 resin microspheres

Radioembolization is a valuable therapeutic option in patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The essential implementation of the absorbed dose calculation methods should take into account also the specific tumor radiosensitivity, expressed by the α parameter. Purpose of this study was to retrospectively calculate it in a series of patients with unresectable intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma submitted to radioembolization. Twenty-one therapeutic procedures in 15 patients were analysed. Tumor absorbed doses were calculated processing the post-therapeutic 90Y-PET/CT images and the pre-treatment contrast-enhanced CT scans. Tumor absorbed dose and pre- and post-treatment tumor volumes were used to calculate α and α3D parameters (dividing targeted liver in n voxels of the same volume with specific voxel absorbed dose). A tumor volume reduction was observed after treatment. The median of tumor average absorbed dose was 93 Gy (95% CI 81–119) and its correlation with the residual tumor mass was statistically significant. The median of α and α3D parameters was 0.005 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.004–0.008) and 0.007 Gy−1 (95% CI 0.005–0.015), respectively. Multivariate analysis showed tumor volume and tumor absorbed dose as significant predictors of the time to tumor progression. The knowledge of radiobiological parameters gives the possibility to decide the administered activity in order to improve the outcome of the treatment.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy