Protests

Young climate activists denounce 'youth-washing' in Milan

By COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Young climate activists denounced Italian police for temporarily detaining delegates who protested peacefully inside their Milan conference before Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s speech. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

