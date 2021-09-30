CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

E-commerce AI Leader Fanplayr Says Businesses Must Adapt to New Privacy Restrictions for 2021 Holiday Season

By Fanplayr
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

Anonymized user identification will allow businesses to overcome data challenges caused by tracking changes in 2021. PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fanplayr, the global leader for e-commerce intelligence solutions, including a patent for Segmentation as a Service, urges businesses to prepare now for tech changes that will impact holiday sales during this pivotal year particularly with Deloitte forecasting an 11 to 15% increase in 2021 holiday e-commerce sales.

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
INTERNET
The Independent

7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

A VPN, or a virtual private network, is a little tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server somewhere in the world, tricking everyone into thinking you’re browsing from a different location.The use of VPNs has been growing astronomically over the past few years, especially with employees moving to a hybridised remote working environment.As Rick McElroy, principal cybersecurity specialist at cloud computing company VMware explains, VPNs are a...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Inc.com

3 Ways New Online Privacy Rules Could Affect Small Businesses

Most tech businesses today have access to vast troves of data on their customers. But that well of information may be running dry. The Federal Trade Commission is weighing new online privacy rules that could restrict how businesses use consumer data for targeted advertisements--including those aimed at children--The Wall Street Journal recently reported. While any new FTC rules would require a public commenting period and are likely years from being implemented, they could radically alter how online advertising works. Some small businesses are already expected to suffer a loss in revenue due to new privacy features by Apple and Google that allow users to opt out of ad tracking.
SMALL BUSINESS
San Angelo LIVE!

Facebook Coming Back Online After Historic Outage Monday

SAN ANGELO – Social media giant Facebook is back online after an historic six hour service outage.   Facebook officials still have not released the cause of the outage saying only that they were having networking issues.   At 6:33 p.m., the company confirmed that its services had been restored. "To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us," the official Facebook Twitter feed announced.…
INTERNET
bigcommerce.com

Boost Sales with Social Commerce This Holiday Season

Pumpkin spice is in the air and the holiday season is upon us. And with holiday sales expected to spike as much as 9% in 2021, now is the time to refine your sales strategy to make sure you’re set up for success. One way to boost your sales and...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#E Commerce#User Security#Segmentation As A Service#Gartner#Cmo
fashionista.com

WWAKE Is Hiring An E-Commerce Sales Specialist In New York, NY

WWAKE is seeking an individual who is passionate about fine jewelry and about providing an above-and-beyond customer experience. As part of our sales team, you’ll drive forward company sales goals and a positive, informed, brand experience for every customer. Responsibilities include:. ● Provide excellent brand experience, both written and in-person,...
JOBS
thebossmagazine.com

Essential software for your e-commerce business

If you’ve just started an e-commerce business or are thinking about setting up shop in the near future, you’re going to need the right software to help you succeed. While... If you’ve just started an e-commerce business or are thinking about setting up shop in the near future, you’re going...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

New Salesforce Commerce Cloud Integration Makes it Faster and Easier for E-commerce Brands to Offer Splitit

– The addition of Salesforce Commerce Cloud means Splitit now has native integrations for five of the largest e-commerce platforms. – Splitit integrations support e-commerce platforms for businesses ranging from the small to large enterprise retailers. – Continued investment in key platform integrations reinforces Splitit’s commitment to deliver a checkout...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

VOICE Talks Guests from Walmart, Google Assistant, and RAIN Explore How Conversational AI is Revolutionizing E-Commerce

September episode will also honor National Hispanic Heritage Month. “VOICE Talks,” a monthly live-streamed talk show discussing the latest developments in voice technology, announced that its September 30 episode will share “How Conversational AI is Revolutionizing E-Commerce.” In addition, in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, held September 15 through October 15, the show will close with a special conversation about the impact made by new actions like “Today in Latino History.”
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Brazil
chainstoreage.com

Survey: Delta variant will fuel holiday e-commerce boom

For the second year in a row, the COVID-19 pandemic may drive many holiday shoppers online. The latest BOXpoll consumer survey from Pitney Bowes Inc. highlights the significant impact of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus on consumer shopping behaviors ahead of the 2021 peak shopping season. To determine...
INTERNET
Daily Targum

E-commerce growth during pandemic is here to stay, experts say

The presence of e-commerce in the U.S. has grown on average from 13.7 percent to 33 percent in terms of sales revenues throughout the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, said Francisco Quevedo, an assistant professor in the Department of Marketing. Several Rutgers professors and an industry professional discussed the effects of...
RETAIL
marketingdive.com

Apple's privacy changes drive up ad prices for e-commerce marketers

E-commerce companies are paying higher prices for digital advertising after Apple's privacy update made it harder to track iPhone users and target them with relevant marketing. The rising costs of mobile ads will push online retailers again to find ways to improve campaign performance, a new study by ad-tech startup Moloco suggests.
CELL PHONES
IBTimes

Facebook Ad Business Hit By New Apple Privacy Rules

Facebook said Wednesday that Apple's iPhone privacy changes, which allow users to block tracking, significantly affected its advertising revenues because less data could be collected. The move by Apple earlier this year has sparked a rift with Facebook and other tech rivals and could have major implications for data privacy...
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Vets-Only E-Commerce Platforms

Online pet product retailer Chewy has announced the launch of 'Practice Hub,' an online marketplace designed exclusively for veterinarians with the aim of streamlining pharmacy operations and helping clinics grow their revenues. 'Practice Hub' will provide vets with faster online delivery, as well as the ability to pre-arrange food and...
PET SERVICES
Deadline

Facebook Leads Nasdaq Lower As Whistleblower To Appear Before Congress, Markets Tank On Economic Jitters

Facebook led a rout of tech stocks and broader market indexes Monday amid outages at its core services and news that the whistleblower behind a recent series of damning stories in the Wall Street Journal will testify before Congress tomorrow. Facebook shares were down by $324 or more than 5% as the Nasdaq dropped 340 points. The DJIA shed about 400 points. Facebook’s mounting woes were compounded by economic jitters that hit tech stocks the hardest. Twitter and Snap plunged by more than 6%, Roku by 5%. Spotify was off 4% and Apple, Amazon and YouTube parent Google dipped about 3%....
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy