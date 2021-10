Winston Churchill is credited with the saying, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”. Who hasn’t sat on a plane during a bout of turbulence and reflected on all the things left undone at home — writing a will, storing passwords in a safe place, having enough life insurance. A crisis is often a moment to think about what we should have done to prepare better. Yet when the crisis subsides, and the plane lands, we often go back to our busy lives and put off planning yet again.

