Delegate Terry Austin (R) has announced his bid for re-election for the 19th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Austin is serving his fourth term in the House representing the 19th District, which includes the counties of Alleghany, Bedford (part), Botetourt (part) and the City of Covington. He currently sits on the committees of Appropriations, Transportation, Rules and Joint Rules. Austin is a member of the Joint Commission on Transportation Accountability and the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC), a nationally recognized nonpartisan organization that audits, reviews and provides recommendations to the legislature on topics related to state government agencies, policies and programs.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO