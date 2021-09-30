CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

5 dead, 4 injured in a house fire in Merced County

ABC30 Central Valley
Five people have died, and four others were taken to the hospital after a fire ripped through a home in Merced County on Thursday morning.

Fire crews from Mariposa County Fire Department were called to a home on Julip Avenue and Mint Road, east of Dos Palos before 5 am.

Firefighters worked to douse the flames while paramedics helped the nine victims. Five of those people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other four people have been taken to local hospitals; their conditions have not been released.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

