The New AHN Wexford Hospital to Open Today

(Wexford, Pa.) It’s a big Day for AHN as the long awaited AHN Wexford will open today. The new hospital will bring comprehensive, high-quality health care closer to home for residents of communities north of Pittsburgh. Located along U.S. Route 19, the $313 million, 345,000-square-foot, full-service hospital is the single-largest new facility investment in AHN’s history. The hospital’s opening marks a significant achievement in Highmark Health’s and AHN’s multi-year strategy to improve access to high-quality, patient-centered health care services across the western Pennsylvania region. The hospital will be open to patients starting at 9AM today.