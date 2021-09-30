CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wexford, PA

The New AHN Wexford Hospital to Open Today

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wexford, Pa.) It’s a big Day for AHN as the long awaited AHN Wexford will open today. The new hospital will bring comprehensive, high-quality health care closer to home for residents of communities north of Pittsburgh. Located along U.S. Route 19, the $313 million, 345,000-square-foot, full-service hospital is the single-largest new facility investment in AHN’s history. The hospital’s opening marks a significant achievement in Highmark Health’s and AHN’s multi-year strategy to improve access to high-quality, patient-centered health care services across the western Pennsylvania region. The hospital will be open to patients starting at 9AM today.

beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Facebook whistleblower tells Congress social network is 'accountable to no one'

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen argued at a Senate hearing Tuesday that Congress needs to require more transparency from the social networking giant. “I believe that Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division, weaken our democracy and much more,” she said to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection. Haugen, 37,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wexford, PA
Health
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wexford, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
The Hill

Five things to know about the California oil spill

An oil spill off the coast of Southern California has sent up to 144,000 gallons from an oceanic pipeline into the sea, closing beaches and serving as a reminder of how U.S. energy sources can be calamitous to the environment. The spill isn’t as large or as devastating as others...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark — $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Pennsylvania#Highmark Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy