Warren, OH

Thu. 8:56 a.m.: Vienna man shot in left foot in Warren

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

WARREN — City police are investigating the shooting of a 30-year-old Vienna man who was found early this morning walking in the 1600 block of Youngstown Road SE. When police found the man at Youngstown Road near Belvedere Avenue SE, he lay on the ground with a gunshot wound to his left heel. The victim told officers he was shot when he tried to break up a fight between a couple of men and a woman at the Pit Stop gas station.

#Shooting
