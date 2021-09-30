CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$14.6 million NIH award will accelerate gene therapy research for rare disorder

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio – A $14.6 million award from The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke will accelerate research led by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine to further evaluate the safety and effectiveness of gene therapy to treat a rare genetic disorder called AADC deficiency, which causes severe physical and developmental disabilities in children.

