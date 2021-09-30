Tomase: Sox need this version of Martinez to find playoff success

Red Sox star J.D. Martinez says he hasn’t yet decided whether to return to the Red Sox or test free agency next year. Martinez has one year left on his contract at $19.5 million – but also has an opt-out clause that would let him become a free agent. Asked about his plans, Martinez told WEEI “I haven’t made a decision. I don’t worry about that stuff, but right now I’m right in the middle.” Martinez has an OPS of .865 with 27 home runs this season. The Red Sox are neck-and-neck with the Yankees for the top AL Wild Card spot. Should Martinez stay, or should he go? At 34, what kind of contract could he get on the open market?

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO