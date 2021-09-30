Tomase: Sox need this version of Martinez to find playoff success
If J.D. Martinez can hit in September and October like he did in April and May, the Red Sox might still have life. All bromides about baseball being a team game to the contrary, one player can alter the complexion of a lineup and the trajectory of a (post?)season, especially if that player is a two-time Silver Slugger who's only three years removed from making a spirited run at the Triple Crown while helping the Red Sox win a championship.
