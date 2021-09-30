CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomase: Sox need this version of Martinez to find playoff success

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf J.D. Martinez can hit in September and October like he did in April and May, the Red Sox might still have life. All bromides about baseball being a team game to the contrary, one player can alter the complexion of a lineup and the trajectory of a (post?)season, especially if that player is a two-time Silver Slugger who's only three years removed from making a spirited run at the Triple Crown while helping the Red Sox win a championship.

Related
FanSided

J.D. Martinez could make huge mistake with Boston Red Sox

J.D. Martinez is going to have a decision to make this offseason. The Boston Red Sox designated hitter can theoretically opt out of the final year of his contract and enter free agency. If he did, he would leave $19.375 million on the table while looking for more guaranteed money and a longer term deal.
MLB
espn700sports.com

Will Martinez Choose The Sox Or Free Agency?

Red Sox star J.D. Martinez says he hasn’t yet decided whether to return to the Red Sox or test free agency next year. Martinez has one year left on his contract at $19.5 million – but also has an opt-out clause that would let him become a free agent. Asked about his plans, Martinez told WEEI “I haven’t made a decision. I don’t worry about that stuff, but right now I’m right in the middle.” Martinez has an OPS of .865 with 27 home runs this season. The Red Sox are neck-and-neck with the Yankees for the top AL Wild Card spot. Should Martinez stay, or should he go? At 34, what kind of contract could he get on the open market?
MLB
chatsports.com

Red Sox Rumors: J.D. Martinez torn on contract opt-out decision

Are we witnessing the final days of J.D. Martinez in a Boston Red Sox uniform? That’s a question that the veteran designated hitter can’t even answer yet. Martinez is in his fourth season of a 5-year, $110 million contract that included three opt-out provisions. He passed up the opportunity to test free agency by opting into his contract in each of the last two years. Martinez has until five days after the World Series ends to decide whether to exercise his $19.35 million player option for the 2022 season.
MLB
chatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta

In last night’s stress-free victory, J.D. Martinez got the Red Sox’s offense rolling, which is something that did not go unnoticed by Alex Cora. (Sean T. McGuire; NESN) There is still room for improvement for Martinez, even though he’s bounced back from a tough 2020 and had a strong overall campaign in 2021. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)
MLB
Boston Herald

Mastrodonato: J.D. Martinez needs a hot streak, for the Red Sox and for himself

This was supposed to be J.D. Matinez’s comeback season. After admitting he wasn’t prepared for the 2020 season without fans and limited travel while playing in the heart of a global pandemic — surely, a sin that can be forgiven — we rightly wondered if it would be that easy to flip the switch back on in 2021.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox: J.D. Martinez gives his explanation for Carlos Febles’ tumble

Hallelujah! After four very long and painful games, the Red Sox finally put another tally into the win column and the train is back on the tracks. Going into these final six games it was pretty clear that they didn’t need to win them all but coming away with as many as possible is definitely the target. Now the series with Baltimore is one-all with the final game coming tonight, a must-win.
MLB
Boston Globe

The Red Sox had been grinding, so a light moment during a tense playoff race may have been just what they needed

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox, a team very much in need of a good laugh, got that and much more on Wednesday night. When Alex Verdugo helped secure a 6-0 victory against the Baltimore Orioles with a two-run single in the eighth inning, third base coach Carlos Febles slipped on the grass and fell on his rear end while excitedly waving J.D. Martinez to the plate.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez Choosing Right Approach To Tight Playoff Race

Some Major League Baseball players and teams might become overwhelmed with pressure and stress at the tail end of a postseason push. Not J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox. There are four days left in the 2021 MLB regular season, and both American League Wild Card spots still are up for grabs. Following Wednesday’s action, the New York Yankees were situated in the first spot, with the Red Sox one game behind. But both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners were right on the heels of those AL East powerhouses.
MLB
NESN

J.D. Martinez Injury: Red Sox Offer Update On Designated Hitter

The Boston Red Sox won the last game of the regular season Sunday to clinch an American League Wild Card spot. But they may have lost J.D. Martinez in the process. The usual designated hitter was sent to the outfield against the National League’s Washington Nationals, and while trotting out to right in the bottom of the fifth inning, Martinez tripped over second base.
MLB
NBC Sports

WATCH: J.D. Martinez swats longest home run of Red Sox career

The reeling Boston Red Sox needed a big hit to open Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, and slugger J.D. Martinez was ripe for the opportunity. Martinez connected on an 85 mph changeup on a 2-1 count for a solo home run to straightaway center field off Orioles starter Zac Lowther, a blast which gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Powers offense in win

Martinez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over Baltimore. The designated hitter opened the scoring with a solo shot in the second inning, and he extended Boston's lead to 3-0 with a two-run double in the sixth. Martinez entered Wednesday just 2-for-13 in his last four games. The three-hit effort lifted his slash line to .287/.349/.522 with 28 homers, 99 RBI, 90 runs scored and 41 doubles through 619 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Suffers left ankle sprain

Martinez exited Sunday's game against Washington with a left ankle sprain, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Martinez was replaced by a pinch hitter in the top of the sixth inning after he went 0-for-1 with a strikeout to begin the game. Whether the 34-year-old will be available for a potential Game 163 or AL Wild Card Game remains to be seen.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Status for wild-card game uncertain

Manager Alex Cora said after Sunday's game that he isn't sure whether Martinez (ankle) will be available for Tuesday's AL Wild Card Game against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Martinez sustained a sprained ankle while running to the outfield in Sunday's win over the Nationals, and...
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Exits with apparent injury

Martinez was removed from Sunday's game against the Nationals in the top of the sixth inning with an apparent injury, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. The nature and severity of Martinez's injury aren't yet clear, but he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the top of the sixth. He went 0-for-1 with a strikeout to begin the contest, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return.
MLB
WWLP

Boston’s JD Martinez sprains ankle by stumbling over base

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is not all that used to playing defense. He is, after all, usually a designated hitter. So maybe that’s why he ran into a bit of trouble by stumbling over a base while heading to the outfield on Sunday.
MLB
chatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: J.D. Martinez, Tanner Houck, Hunter Renfroe

The Red Sox got to pop some champagne on Sunday, going all the way to game 162 before wrapping up their postseason berth. But no matter how long it takes, it warrants celebration. Relive some of it here. (Alexandra Francisco; NESN) Although Sunday was certainly a day to party, there...
MLB
theScore

Martinez off Red Sox roster for wild-card game vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox will be without designated hitter J.D. Martinez for Tuesday's wild-card game against the New York Yankees, the team announced, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Martinez sprained his ankle after stumbling on a base as he was headed for a rare appearance in the outfield during...
MLB

