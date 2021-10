Every story about the Democratic Primary to become State Senator for Rhode Island District 3 has, rightfully, focused on the candidates and their visions for the future, and their priorities in politics. While there are meaningful differences in their policy prescriptions, I have been struck, nearly from the start, by the success of Hilary Levey Friedman in securing endorsements from notables across Rhode Island. I have been also struck by the social movement mobilization around the candidacy of Geena Pham. Both women are relatively new to electoral politics, as is Bret Jacob. Veteran politicians Ray Rickman and Sam Zurier offer fewer surprises to those who know Rhode Island politics. Friedman and Pham bring something new to the political contest, but very different things.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO