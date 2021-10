A tilt at Breeders' Cup glory is next on the agenda for A Case Of You following his popular success in the Prix de l'Abbaye on Sunday. Having narrowly missed out on being a first Group One winner for trainer Ado McGuinness in the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh last month, the son of Hot Streak went one place better on Arc day - sparking jubilant scenes in the ParisLongchamp winner's enclosure.

ANIMALS ・ 4 HOURS AGO