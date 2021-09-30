CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Man missing in Oak Creek Canyon found dead

myradioplace.com
 6 days ago

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say a Yavapai Search and Rescue K-9 located 64-year old Christopher Straub of Tucson deceased in thick overgrowth along Oak Creek. Straub was reported missing Tuesday night after he left the Oak Creek Orchards Resort to go fishing and never returned. His wife reported him missing after he failed to return. Once the on scene investigation was completed, Straub was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff. The cause of death is still under investigation.

myradioplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Zuckerberg responds to Facebook whistleblower's allegations

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a lengthy statement Tuesday after a company whistleblower made waves during a much-publicized Senate hearing. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, participated in a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing earlier that day, during which she accused the company of not having enough employees to keep track of content and said the platform harmed children.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Tensions flare as Chinese flights near Taiwan intensify

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — With record numbers of military flights near Taiwan over the last week, China has been showing a new intensity and military sophistication as it steps up its harassment of the island it claims as its own and asserts its territorial ambitions in the region. China’s People’s...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Coconino County, AZ
Coconino County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms are back online after a massive global outage plunged the services and the businesses and people who rely on them into chaos for hours. Facebook said late Monday that “the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change” and that there...
INTERNET
The Hill

DOJ reviewing non-prosecution of FBI agents in Nassar sex abuse case

The Department of Justice is launching a new inquiry into the FBI’s handling of allegations against disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, specifically reviewing the department's decision not to charge agents who mishandled the investigation. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco confirmed the new probe during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Straub
CBS News

NIH chief Dr. Francis Collins to step down

Washington — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), will step down from his role at the agency by the end of the year, he announced Tuesday. Collins, a physician-geneticist, took the helm of the health agency in 2009 and went on to serve three presidents...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy