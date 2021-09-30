Man missing in Oak Creek Canyon found dead

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say a Yavapai Search and Rescue K-9 located 64-year old Christopher Straub of Tucson deceased in thick overgrowth along Oak Creek. Straub was reported missing Tuesday night after he left the Oak Creek Orchards Resort to go fishing and never returned. His wife reported him missing after he failed to return. Once the on scene investigation was completed, Straub was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff. The cause of death is still under investigation.