eFootball is clearly not ready for its bizarre launch
Last week, I said I was worried about eFootball. Now it's out, I'm afraid to say it's even worse than I expected. eFootball is available to download now - for free - in extremely limited form. This bizarre launch for Konami's football game, which, let's remember, is two years in the making after PES took 2020 off, lets you play offline 1v1 matches against the computer and online 1v1 matches in a challenge event that expires in 10 days. And that's it.www.eurogamer.net
