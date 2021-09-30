10 Fun Things to Do This Weekend: Oct. 1-3

Seven of the best chefs from around Shreveport-Bossier are back to compete for the Food Prize Golden Fork in 2021. This year, you have two opportunities to see, learn and taste culinary concoctions with our chefs and celebrity chefs from all over the country. Get ready to see each local chef paired with a celebrity chef for the Come and Get It! Dining Experience on Friday, October 1. Each team creates amazing one-of-a-kind dishes and you get to be the judge. Also during Come and Get It!, area bartenders show off their skill to see who is the best mixologist.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO