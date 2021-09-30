10 Fun Things to Do This Weekend: Oct. 1-3

From celebrating Oktoberfest to apples to the season itself, it's officially fall festival time in Kansas City. Get out and enjoy it this weekend. "KC Oktoberfest is a two-day festival celebrating authentic German-style bier, food, and entertainment at Crown Center in the heart of downtown Kansas City. Modeled after the Munich Oktoberfest in Germany, KC Oktoberfest is Kansas City’s largest traditional Oktoberfest. In 2019, the event drew more than 11,000 merrymakers who came to enjoy the brewery’s authentic German-style bier — more than 37,000 steins, actually — lively entertainment, exceptional Bavarian and American cuisine, games and competitions, and family-friendly activities — transforming an iconic regional destination into a “Munich of the Midwest.” All bier served at KC Oktoberfest is fresh, authentic German-style bier brewed by KC Bier Co. using traditional German recipes and brewing processes, and with only four ingredients: water, yeast, and 100% imported German malt and hops." General admission $12 per day. Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11pm.
