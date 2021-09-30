CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lily Rose-Depp Cast Opposite The Weeknd in HBO Drama ‘The Idol’

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLily Rose-Depp has landed a starring role in the upcoming HBO drama series The Idol, co-created by singer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The model and actress will play the female lead opposite Tesfaye in the series, which follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner who also leads a secret cult. While not confirmed, it is believed Rose-Depp and Tesfaye will play the pop singer and club owner in question.

Related
Variety

Lily-Rose Depp on Her Cat Improv Audition for ‘Wolf’

When casting her sophomore feature, director Nathalie Biancheri thought she would need to find the central character in “Wolf” — that is, a man who believes he is a wolf — before she found his love interest, named Wildcat. But then, she met Lily-Rose Depp. Depp’s agent approached Biancheri, saying...
PETS
theplaylist.net

Keira Knightley & Lily-Rose Depp Thought ‘Silent Night’ Was A Dark Comedy, It’s Not Now [TIFF Interview]

TORONTO – “Silent Night,” which debuted at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival last week, starts off like a familiar holiday comedy. Multiple friends, along with their significant others and kids, reuniting for the Christmas holiday at a beautiful home in the English countryside. There is gossiping about one friend or another and you begin to wonder what trifle of a conflict this comfort food of a film will bring about. Except, it becomes quite clear this isn’t your typical Working Title Films knock off. These characters aren’t celebrating life, they are saying goodbye to it.
MOVIES
NYLON

Lily-Rose Depp Is A Wildcat Trapped In A Girl’s Body In ‘Wolf’

Love is famously wild thing, and it’s probably even more all-consuming when you think you’re a wolf. This is partly the premise of the forthcoming film Wolf, an intriguing drama about a young man who thinks he’s, you guessed it, a wolf. Wolf premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, where critics were drawn to leads George MacKay and Lily Rose-Depp’s performances. Wolf follows Jacob (MacKay) as he shocks his family by eating, sleeping, and living like a wolf. He’s sent to a rehabilitation clinic of sorts, where one of the mysterious patients, Wildcat, refers to it as “the zoo.” Not a great nickname for a place that’s allegedly supposed to help its patients! Anyway, Jacob and Wildcat’s friendship morphs into infatuation, and leaves him at a crossroads: Will he renounce his true self for love? As they say in the biz, it’s a tale as old as time. Below, find everything there is to know about Wolf so far.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tye Sheridan
Person
Lily Rose Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Vanessa Paradis
Person
Sam Levinson
Person
Keira Knightley
Person
Fionn Whitehead
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Colin Farrell
darkhorizons.com

Casting: Ming-Na, Depp, Jones, Miller, Toro

Ming-Na Wen (“The Mandalorian”) and Missy Pyle (“Y: The Last Man”) have joined the jukebox musical feature “Glitter & Doom” set to the music of the Indigo Girls. Tom Gustafson directs the summer romance film currently in production in Mexico City. The story follows a musician and a carefree kid who fall in love at first sight. Alex Diaz, Alan Cammish, Lee DeLaria and Tig Notaro star. [Source: Deadline]
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Kids: Everything To Know About Lily-Rose & Jack

Johnny Depp shares two children, daughter Lily-Rose and son Jack, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis. Learn all about Johnny’s kids here. Johnny Depp, 58, is a widely-successful actor in Hollywood, best known for roles in films like Pirates of the Caribbean, Finding Neverland, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, and Sweeney Todd. Johnny is also a proud dad to two children: daughter Lily-Rose Depp, 22, and son Jack Depp, 19. The actor shares both kids with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis, 48, whom he dated from 1998 to 2012.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Lily-Rose Depp & George MacKay Transform in the New Trailer for ‘Wolf’ – Watch Here!

A first look at Lily Rose Depp‘s new film, Wolf, has finally debuted online!. Focus Features released a new trailer for the drama on Thursday (September 30). The film stars George MacKay as Jacob, a young man suffering from “species dysphoria” who believes he is a wolf. He meets Lily-Rose‘s character Wildcat at a clinic called “the zoo” while receiving treatment for the disorder.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For WOLF Starring Lily-Rose Depp

Watch this official trailer for WOLF. Focus Features will release WOLF theaters on December 3, 2021. Story: Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf – much to the shock of his family. When he’s sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of ‘curative’ therapies. However once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he renounce his true self for love.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Betty Gilpin Joins Cast of Showtime Drama Series THREE WOMEN Starring Opposite Shailene Woodley

Betty Gilpin (Glow, The Hunt, The Tomorrow War) has joined the cast of the Showtime drama series Three Women, opposite Shailene Woodley (The Descendants, Big Little Lies) and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It, Jurassic World: Dominion). The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who is adapting the script as well, with Louise Friedberg (Y: The Last Man) directing.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Lily Cole, Rebecca Calder Join Cast of Lasse Hallström's 'Hilma' (EXCLUSIVE)

Lily Cole (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”), Rebecca Calder (“I May Destroy You”), Maeve Dermody (“The Beast Must Die”) and Catherine Chalk (“Hereafter”) have joined the cast of “Hilma,” Lasse Hallström’s English-language biopic of the revolutionary Swedish artist and feminist pioneer Hilma af Klint. As previously announced, Lena Olin (“Enemies”)...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Amal Clooney Stuns In Cutout Dress As She Cozies Up To A Handsome George On The Red Carpet — Photo

The Clooneys were a gorgeous couple while posing for photographers at the red carpet premiere of George’s new directorial movie, ‘The Tender Bar.’. We can always count on George and Amal Clooney to bring their best fashion looks for a Hollywood event. The superstar couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 3) looking absolutely gorgeous at the red carpet premiere of George’s new film, The Tender Bar. The 60-year-old famed actor and director was so handsome in a gray suit, black button up and black shoes, while Amal, 43, stunned in black and white cutout dress and crystal earrings and heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Danny DeVito's Daughter, Who's Starring With Him on a New Show

If your parents are Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, we can only imagine it's hard to break away from the bright lights of Hollywood. And seemingly, the former couple's three children have all been lured. At one point or another, all of the DeVito-Perlman kids have dabbled in acting, but it was recently announced that their oldest child, 38-year-old Lucy DeVito, will be starring alongside her father on a new series. To see Lucy now and find out what she's working on with her dad, read on.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvinsider.com

‘Judy Justice’ Trailer: Meet the Judge’s New Team — Including Her Granddaughter (VIDEO)

“You talk. I finish. That’s the rule,” Judge Judy Sheindlin says. What could be a more perfect way for the trailer for hew new IMDb TV series, Judy Justice, to begin?. The television and courtroom icon returns to the bench on November 1, with new episodes available every weekday on Amazon’s premium free streaming service. And the judge has a new team behind her: bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter, extending her legacy by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis. Her granddaughter “is wired like I am,” the judge says. “She’s a little snarky.”
TV SERIES

