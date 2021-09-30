Lily Rose-Depp Cast Opposite The Weeknd in HBO Drama ‘The Idol’
Lily Rose-Depp has landed a starring role in the upcoming HBO drama series The Idol, co-created by singer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The model and actress will play the female lead opposite Tesfaye in the series, which follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner who also leads a secret cult. While not confirmed, it is believed Rose-Depp and Tesfaye will play the pop singer and club owner in question.www.tvinsider.com
Comments / 0