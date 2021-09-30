Lily Rose-Depp Cast Opposite The Weeknd in HBO Drama ‘The Idol’

Love is famously wild thing, and it’s probably even more all-consuming when you think you’re a wolf. This is partly the premise of the forthcoming film Wolf, an intriguing drama about a young man who thinks he’s, you guessed it, a wolf. Wolf premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year, where critics were drawn to leads George MacKay and Lily Rose-Depp’s performances. Wolf follows Jacob (MacKay) as he shocks his family by eating, sleeping, and living like a wolf. He’s sent to a rehabilitation clinic of sorts, where one of the mysterious patients, Wildcat, refers to it as “the zoo.” Not a great nickname for a place that’s allegedly supposed to help its patients! Anyway, Jacob and Wildcat’s friendship morphs into infatuation, and leaves him at a crossroads: Will he renounce his true self for love? As they say in the biz, it’s a tale as old as time. Below, find everything there is to know about Wolf so far.

