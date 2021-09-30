LASD: Armed Man Shot by Sheriff's Deputy in South LA Area

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A man who was shot by a sheriff's deputy in the South Los Angeles area today allegedly pointed a firearm at one of two deputies who were following him.

The shooting occurred about 2:05 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Figueroa Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for treatment of a leg wound, and he was expected to survive, the sheriff's department reported. No deputies were injured.

“Deputies were patrolling in the area ... when they observed a male adult walking in the parking lot while manipulating his waistband,'' a sheriff's statement said. “The deputies attempted to contact him. During the contact, the suspect grabbed at his waistband and ran off. The suspect made his way up to a second-floor outdoor corridor.

“A deputy followed the suspect up the second-floor corridor, while a secondary deputy maintained a visual observation of the suspect from the bottom floor,'' the statement said. “The secondary deputy from the bottom floor saw the suspect produce a firearm and point the firearm at him. A deputy-involved shooting occurred.''

The name of the suspect was not immediately released. It was unclear what charges he could face.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at www.lacrimestoppers.org .

