HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CNS) - A pedestrian was killed today in a crash that closed all lanes of the Hollywood (101) Freeway for hours.

Officers responded at 2:12 a.m. to the collision at the freeway and Cahuenga Boulevard and found the pedestrian, said a California Highway Patrol spokeswoman.

CHP said no further information was available.

