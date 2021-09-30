Woman Shot during North Hollywood Robbery

Photo: Getty Images

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CNS)- A suspect is on the loose today after police say he shot a woman during the robbery of a taco stand in North Hollywood.

The suspect approached the stand at Archwood Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard around midnight and demanded money, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the Los Angeles Police Department.

After robbing the stand the suspect then shot a woman working there in the leg.

Lomeli said the victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a male Latino who escaped in a black truck. No further details were available.

