CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Missing Clippers Employee Killed in Car Crash

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3goqvS_0cCnjfF200

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A 26-year-old employee of the Los Angeles Clippers' digital content group who was reported missing died in a car crash, it was announced today.

Assane Drame was last seen at about 11 p.m. Monday at the Clippers downtown office at 1212 Flower St., according to his sister Fatou.

Drame was reported missing to police the following afternoon after his roommates had not heard from him and noticed his car was not parked at their Palms residence, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Friends began a search for information on Drame's whereabouts through social media, and his work contacted his father and sister in New Jersey out of concern for his whereabouts.

Drame's sister sought information on his whereabouts via social media Wednesday morning, but reported at about 4:35 p.m. that she had learned he died on Monday night.

“I tried to reach out to as many people as I could personally,'' Fatou tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “I'm sorry if this is how you find out, but unfortunately Assane passed away from car accident.''

Further details on the traffic collision were not available.

Drame had lived in Los Angeles since 2019 when he was hired as an intern by the Clippers, The Times reported. He later worked as a video assistant with the team's digital content group and created video vignettes that were published on social media.

“The Clippers organization mourns the loss of Assane Drame, a dedicated employee, a talented videographer and a loyal friend,'' the team said in a statement.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Patrick Graber Allegedly Offered to Kill Kobe Bryant's Rape Accuser for $3M in 2003

Bodybuilder Patrick Graber sent a letter via FedEx to Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant in 2003 offering to kill the woman who accused Bryant of sexual assault if he paid Graber $3,000,000. TMZ Sports reported that the FBI released a heavily-redacted 17-page document earlier this month detailing the case....
NBA
TheDailyBeast

Michael Jordan’s Son Accused of Attacking Hospital Staff After Bar Fall

Michael Jordan’s son Jeffrey Jordan was accused of assault Friday after he allegedly attacked the staff at an Arizona hospital who were treating an injury he received at a bar. According to TMZ, Jordan, 32, fell and hit his head while at a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona. He allegedly became agitated toward security and began swinging, forcing police to help escort him to the hospital. Once there, he allegedly became combative toward staff, requiring an aggravated assault report to be filed. Sources close to Jordan told TMZ he was disoriented due to the fall, and has not been arrested or charged with any crimes. The report was filed with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, who will determine whether any charges are warranted.
NBA
wbrc.com

Man killed in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral procession

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa say a Lincoln man was was killed in a motorcycle crash while escorting a funeral procession. Authorities say 67-year-old Larry Darnell Williams was escorting a procession with other riders on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Williams left the procession and made a U-Turn on Short 19th Street to get a phone forgotten at the church. Another motorcycle driver who was traveling in the left lane was unable to stop in time after Williams turned left from the right lane. Williams died on the scene.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

David Ortiz shooting suspect reportedly killed in Dominican Republic

A man accused of helping plan the June 2019 shooting of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz in Santo Domingo was killed Sunday in the Dominican Republic, according to Dominican newspaper Listin Diario. Luis Alfredo Rivas-Clase, also known as "The Surgeon," was reportedly shot and killed Sunday afternoon in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Traffic Accident#The Los Angeles Times#City News Service Inc
fox32chicago.com

Two people killed in fiery car crash on I-55

CHICAGO - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-55 in Cook County Sunday morning,. Illinois State Police District Chicago responded to the two-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. on I-55 near La Grange Road. Both vehicles were fully engulfed in flames due to the crash. The Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
cbslocal.com

Fatal Car Crash In Robbins Kills Vacaville Man

ROBBINS (CBS13) — Two cars collided in Robbins Friday night, killing a 27-year-old man from Vacaville, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP received several calls just before 9 p.m. regarding a car crash on Highway 113 near Pelger Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased man was driving...
ROBBINS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
KARK

Batesville community mourns loss after car crash kills two

BATESVILLE, Ark – A transport driver and child are dead following a Thursday morning crash in Batesville. Arkansas State Police responded to the crash just before 6 a.m. on Highway 167. According to police documents, one driver veered over into the other lane and hit the transport driver head-on. Inside...
ARKANSAS STATE
WDAM-TV

3 killed in Marion Co. car crash identified

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The three people killed in Wednesday morning’s U.S. Highway 98 car crash have been identified. The drive of the Chevrolet Spark, Sharron Sauls, 60, along with her two passengers, Henry Sauls, 69, and Rylee Martin, 11, all from Foxworth, Miss., received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene of the wreck on U.S. Highway 98 in Marion County.
Los Angeles Daily News

Driver is killed when car crashes into parked big rig in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS — The driver of a car was killed early Monday morning when it crashed into the back of a parked big rig in Van Nuys. The crash was reported at 2:13 a.m. on Victory Boulevard at Odessa Avenue, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli. The driver...
NBC Connecticut

State Trooper Involved in Killingly Car Crash

A crash in Killingly involving a state police trooper is under investigation. Troopers said a state police trooper and a Nissan Altima were involved in a crash near Route 12 and Wescott Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night. According to investigators, a telephone pole was damaged in the crash. Authorities...
KILLINGLY, CT
cbslocal.com

Fair Oaks Woman Killed In Carmichael Car Crash

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – One person has died in a car crash in Carmichael. A vehicle was headed eastbound on Fair Oaks Boulevard on Monday around 4:30 p.m. when it hit a truck from behind and also the center median. The car then rolled over and hit a second car. The...
Houston Chronicle

San Antonio social media star reportedly killed in car crash

One Alamo City family — and the greater social media world — is mourning the loss of Gabriel Salazar, a 19-year-old TikTok star from San Antonio. Although the native's death has not been confirmed, a GoFundMe has been created on his family's behalf to help cover time missed from work and funeral expenses.
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy