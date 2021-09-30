Missing Clippers Employee Killed in Car Crash

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A 26-year-old employee of the Los Angeles Clippers' digital content group who was reported missing died in a car crash, it was announced today.

Assane Drame was last seen at about 11 p.m. Monday at the Clippers downtown office at 1212 Flower St., according to his sister Fatou.

Drame was reported missing to police the following afternoon after his roommates had not heard from him and noticed his car was not parked at their Palms residence, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Friends began a search for information on Drame's whereabouts through social media, and his work contacted his father and sister in New Jersey out of concern for his whereabouts.

Drame's sister sought information on his whereabouts via social media Wednesday morning, but reported at about 4:35 p.m. that she had learned he died on Monday night.

“I tried to reach out to as many people as I could personally,'' Fatou tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “I'm sorry if this is how you find out, but unfortunately Assane passed away from car accident.''

Further details on the traffic collision were not available.

Drame had lived in Los Angeles since 2019 when he was hired as an intern by the Clippers, The Times reported. He later worked as a video assistant with the team's digital content group and created video vignettes that were published on social media.

“The Clippers organization mourns the loss of Assane Drame, a dedicated employee, a talented videographer and a loyal friend,'' the team said in a statement.

