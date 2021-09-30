Dennis Vicchiarelli
JLL is pleased to announce the edition of Dennis Vicchiarelli as Managing Director of Research and Strategy to its market-leading research organization in Chicago. Vicchiarelli comes to JLL with over 30 years of experience in creating and implementing economic development and land use plans, projects and programs throughout greater Chicago and the state of Illinois. In this new role, he will be a leading authority on commercial real estate activity in the Chicago region, serving as a market expert and JLL representative, and partnering with the business community, media, and public sector.www.hospitalitynet.org
