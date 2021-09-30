CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dennis Vicchiarelli

hospitalitynet.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJLL is pleased to announce the edition of Dennis Vicchiarelli as Managing Director of Research and Strategy to its market-leading research organization in Chicago. Vicchiarelli comes to JLL with over 30 years of experience in creating and implementing economic development and land use plans, projects and programs throughout greater Chicago and the state of Illinois. In this new role, he will be a leading authority on commercial real estate activity in the Chicago region, serving as a market expert and JLL representative, and partnering with the business community, media, and public sector.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Related
hospitalitynet.org

Cristina Scott

CWT, the Business-to-Business-for-Employees (B2B4E) travel management platform, today announces the appointment of Cristina Scott as Head of its Financial Services unit effectively immediately. Based in Southlake, Texas, Cristina will report to Nick Vournakis, Head of the CWT Global Customer Group. Prior to her appointment, Cristina was Vice President of Global Operations at CWT Meetings & Events, the award-winning global corporate meetings & events management service.
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

David Dietz

OpenKey, the industry standard for universal Digital Key in hotels, welcomes David Dietz as the company's new Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Dietz brings more than 25 years of software development experience with demonstrated results in interoperability and scaling of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products. Dietz comes to OpenKey from Crossover for Work,...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
lauruscollege.edu

Dennis Bagay

Dennis Bagay is an experienced operations manager with a demonstrated history of working in the hospitality and casino industries. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (2016). He holds a Masters in Business Administration and Graduate Certificate in Hospitality and Tourism from Washington State University (2019).
SANTA MARIA, CA
XL Country 100.7

The Heartbreaking Truth of the Housing Situation in Bozeman

Bozeman, Montana is quickly becoming a place that could be featured on an episode of the once-popular TV show, Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous. The Bozeman landscape is changing at lightning speed, and there's not much that longtime locals can do about it, other than sit back and watch. What's even worse is that Bozeman is constantly being thrown into the National spotlight. According to a recent report, Bozeman is the sixth most expensive small metro in America.
BOZEMAN, MT
CBS New York

‘Juntos Crecemos’ Program Helps Hispanic-Owned Businesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Shouldering both pandemic troubles and a systemic lack of access to capital, hundreds of Hispanic-owned businesses are getting a much-needed boost from the PepsiCo Foundation. Opening the doors to her Peruvian restaurant, Claudy’s Kitchen, was a lifelong dream for Claudia Berroa. “I came from a poor family, but now, I think, having the restaurant shares my family recipes,” she said. (credit: CBS2) But sharing those dishes hasn’t been easy. The family’s New York City restaurant opened during the pandemic last summer. “The week that we opened two restaurants closed on this block, so we were super scared,” said Rich Berroa. A 2020...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hospitalitynet.org

Building Success in Partnership: Staybridge Suites

Our upscale extended stay brand, Staybridge Suites delivers warm, welcoming modern comforts, a thoughtful experience created by a genuinely caring team and an authentic sense of community that makes guests feel completely at home. The brand offers owners the opportunity to maximise ROI through driving cost efficiencies such as a lean staffing model, a limited F&B outlet and reduced operational cost.
ECONOMY
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia University Extends Indoor Mask Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia University is extending its indoor mask mandate through Oct. 20. The requirement was put in place in September and set to be reevaluated early this month. The university says that while cases and quarantines among WVU employees and students are low compared to the rest of the state, hospitalizations throughout the area and state are high. “We want to continue to be a good community partner to help further prevent the spread of the delta variant, and keeping these indoor mask requirements in place is the right decision given we have not yet seen a substantial decrease in hospitalization rates,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health and associate vice president for Health Affairs, in a news release. The mandate applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status. The university says about 75% of its employees and 79% of students on the Morgantown campus have verified they’re fully vaccinated, and the rates keep increasing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
hospitalitynet.org

arena4finance partners with US experts, Ascend, to offer HFTP certificates

Arena4finance is proud to introduce the arrival of a new online course for the hospitality industry: ‘A deep dive into the Uniform System of Accounts for the Lodging Industry (USALI)’. This demanding new course is offered in partnership with the US based association, the Hospitality Financial & Technology Professionals (HFTP),...
ECONOMY
Chicago Tribune

Tech company SMS Assist to move to Prudential Plaza office complex next year

Tech company SMS Assist said Monday that it will move early next year from the former John Hancock Center to the two-tower Prudential Plaza office complex. SMS, which provides property management solutions for residential and commercial properties through its cloud-based platform and network of service providers, signed a long-term lease for 114,000 square feet in the office building at 130 E. ...
CHICAGO, IL
hospitalitynet.org

Ryan Morris is Promoted to Groups360’s Vice President of Sales in the Americas

Groups360, the leading online marketplace for meetings and event booking, today announces the promotion of Ryan Morris from vice president of regional sales to vice president of sales in the Americas region. Morris, in the interim, will report directly to Kemp Gallineau, president and chief executive officer. Morris joined Groups360...
BUSINESS
CBS Chicago

Myths Debunked, History Examined, And Lessons Learned Upon The 150th Anniversary Of The Great Chicago Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — This week marks the 150th anniversary of the city’s signature disaster. The Great Chicago Fire began on Sunday, Oct. 8, 1871 on what we would now call the city’s Near West Side. Over two days, it jumped the South Branch of the Chicago River, destroyed the downtown area, and jumped the Main Branch of the Chicago River – not stopping until it reached Fullerton Avenue. On Monday, CBS 2’s Jim Williams examined the lessons we might learn as it tries to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. First, as we look at the devastation left by the Great Chicago Fire, we...
CHICAGO, IL
hospitalitynet.org

Joined Hotel & Leisure Advisors as Consultant

John Zangas, CHIA brings his expertise in project management, market analysis, and sales organization. He prepares appraisals, market feasibility studies, economic impact studies, and impact studies throughout the United States. Prior to joining H&LA, John worked for nearly 30 years for Marriott Hotels & Resorts in sales and marketing, as well as in management positions at various Marriott hotels. John oversaw the successful opening of over 100 hotels in United States and Canada. He has a track record of building functional relationships between sales, operations, and construction, which was critical to his success with hotel openings. In addition, John brings excellent leadership success with on property and remote sales teams. John is a graduate of Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree from the School of Hospitality Business. He is a registered Real Estate Appraiser Assistant in Ohio.
MARKETS
hospitalitynet.org

Rick Fidel

Rosewood Miramar Beach, one of the world's most luxurious oceanfront resorts, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rick Fidel to managing director. In this role, Fidel will oversee all aspects of the beloved seaside resort, including the world-class food and beverage program headlined by acclaimed signature restaurant Caruso's and the Forbes Five-star Sense®, A Rosewood Spa.
LIFESTYLE
Chalkbeat

With accreditation at stake, Adams 14, external manager remain at odds

The Adams 14 school districts has been under state orders to improve since 2018. | Michael Ciaglo / Special to the Denver Post. The Adams 14 school district and its management company Friday could not agree on a report showing they had resumed working together, bringing into question whether the state will strip the district of its accreditation.
DENVER, CO

