The UK’s Garden Studios to expand further to increase feature film capacity (exclusive)

Following last year’s cancelation and this year’s postponements, the annual CineEurope convention kicks off today in Barcelona. And what better time for studios and overseas exhibition to come together and celebrate the theatrical experience as we come off of a banner international box office weekend led by MGM/Eon/Universal’s lively launch of No Time To Die. The 25th James Bond movie opened beyond expectations with $119.1M from 54 offshore markets and set several records, be they for the pandemic era — or any era. Having faced a series of its own date changes, the film had been anticipated by many as a potential...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO