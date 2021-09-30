CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The UK’s Garden Studios to expand further to increase feature film capacity (exclusive)

By Mona Tabbara
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArts Alliance Ventures’ west London-based Garden Studios is planning further expansion to enable it to host large-scale feature productions. Garden Studios opened in January 2021 as a 27,000 sq ft site, built out of pre-existing warehouses. The studio already includes The Orchid Campus, with 11 serviced offices, two shooting spaces totalling 40,000 sq ft and a 16,000 sq ft workshop. The Iris Campus is home to three soundstages and four production offices with green rooms, hair and make-up rooms and workshop units.

