Chanel Introduces Biobased Fragrance Cap Developed in Partnership with Sulapac
Chanel has unveiled a new biobased cap for all of the 125 ml bottles in its Les Eaux De Chanel collection, developed in partnership with Sulapac. Chanel first invested in Sulapac—a startup company that makes sustainable packaging based on a biodegradable, microplastic-free trademarked material made from FSC-certified wood chips and natural binders—in 2018. It was Sulapac’s first investment from the cosmetics industry.www.beautypackaging.com
Comments / 0