MURRAY — Tuesday’s 2nd District boys soccer match between host Murray High and Graves County definitely had the feel of the postseason,. With a chance to stay opposite No, 1 seed Marshall County in the upcoming district tournament, both teams were launching shots at one another that were worthy of a heavyweight boxing title fight. After falling behind 1-0, the visiting Eagles scored three straight goals and seemed to have command of things until the Tigers punched back, scoring two straight times of their own to tie the match at 3-3.

MURRAY, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO