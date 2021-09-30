CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Juice Maker Global Concentrate Expanding in VA with $121M Investment

By Virginia Economic Development Association
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Concentrate, a New Jersey-based supplier for traditional and organic fruit and vegetable juice concentrates, purees, puree concentrates, NFC (not-from-concentrate) juices and IQF (individual quick freezing) products, has announced that it will be purchasing approximately 170 acres of industrial land in the Pretlow Industrial Park in Franklin to establish their largest processing operation in the United States.

