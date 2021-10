Real Sociedad came from behind to earn an exceptional 3-2 victory against Granada. Aritz Elustondo scored a brace for La Real, and Mikel Merino scored a stunner to give all three points to the away side after Granada had taken a early lead in the 9th minute of the match. The victory takes Real Sociedad up to the 3rd place in the table with 13 points from their 6 matches whereas Granada find themselves languishing at the 18th position and are yet to taste victory this season.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO