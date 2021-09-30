Kelsi Armijo
The Hermitage Hotel, Nashville's premier luxury hotel, in partnership with internationally acclaimed chef and restaurateur Jean-Georges Vongerichten, today announced the appointment of Kelsi Armijo as Executive Chef. Armijo, who has helmed the kitchens of prestigious establishments throughout the United States, will work under Jean-Georges to launch and oversee the hotel's new destination restaurant, Drusie & Darr, and The Pink Hermit café. She also will work closely with Jean-Georges in the execution of The Hermitage Hotel's culinary program, from weddings and events to its iconic weekend Afternoon Tea.www.hospitalitynet.org
