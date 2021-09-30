Rainbow-Hued Gummy Worms

Spooky season has officially arrived and Applebee's wants to help fans get in the spirit with two spooky new Halloween cocktails: Dracula's Juice and Tipsy Zombie. Applebee's is well known for serving up jumbo cocktails at a wallet-friendly price and its new Halloween sippers stay true to that theme. First up is a cocktail called Dracula's Juice, which is described as a "wildberry creation of a Patron Tequila margarita and Bacardi Superior daiquiri." The other new cocktail is the Tipsy Zombie, which combines Bacardi Superior rum with passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, lime, and melon liqueur, in addition to a gummy brain candy on top. Naturally, both cocktails are served in 'mucho' glasses and come with a price tag of just $5 each.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO