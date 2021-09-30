Rainbow-Hued Gummy Worms
Haribo is expanding its ever-growing list of gummy candies with the debut of new Rainbow Worms and Z!NG Sour Kicks. Gummy worms are a classic candy and Haribo's new Rainbow Worms don't disappoint on color or flavor. The new gummy worm candies boast a five-color rainbow-hued look, and come in three bright flavors: Black Currant, Lemon, and Strawberry. As for the Zing Sour Kicks (which are stylized as 'Z!NG'), these gummies are shaped like little sneakers and come in five sour flavors: Grape, Raspberry, Strawberry, Orange, and Lemon.www.trendhunter.com
