IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, launches in the U.K.

By Adam Conway
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has brought its ad-supported free streaming service, IMDb TV, to the U.K, packing both original and licensed content that wasn’t available on Prime Video before. IMDb TV launched in the U.S. a few years ago, and the service only recently received iOS and Android apps. It’s initially going to be available via a carousel in Prime Video, though a standalone app will also be available on Fire TV in the coming weeks. No subscription to Amazon Prime is required.

