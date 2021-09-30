IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, launches in the U.K.

I know what you're streaming in October... What better way to celebrate Halloween, October, and spooky season than a TV remake of a horror classic? The Amazon take on I Know What You Did Last Summer hits Amazon in October, making a new group of teens pay for their past sins in horrific new ways for a whole new generation. Canadians will also have a lot to celebrate on Amazon in October with the premieres of All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs and Justin Bieber: Our World in the upcoming month. Meanwhile, if you're a foodie, Diego Luna returns with special episodes of his dinner and conversation show Pan y Circo in October as well.

