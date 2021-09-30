CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason County, MI

Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce to present annual business awards virtually tonight

shorelinemedia.net
 4 days ago

Recognized for excellence in business and service to the community, 12 finalists were named for the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards. Each year, the chamber recognizes individuals and organizations who make a difference in Mason County, both in business and in the greater community. Nominations were sought this summer for the annual honors, which will be recognized in a virtual presentation in lieu of an in-person gathering.

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottville, MI
Government
County
Mason County, MI
Scottville, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Business
Mason County, MI
Government
City
Scottville, MI
City
Ludington, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Ludington, MI
Government
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mason County Business Of#The Business Of The Year#Ludington Bay Brewing Co#Safe Harbor Credit Union#Keeper S Fish Shack#Northstar Fitness#Riemer Dermatology
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy