Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce to present annual business awards virtually tonight
Recognized for excellence in business and service to the community, 12 finalists were named for the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards. Each year, the chamber recognizes individuals and organizations who make a difference in Mason County, both in business and in the greater community. Nominations were sought this summer for the annual honors, which will be recognized in a virtual presentation in lieu of an in-person gathering.www.shorelinemedia.net
