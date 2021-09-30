CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Class representatives have a bright future planned for fellow students

By Sarah Holzman
meteamedia.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe class representatives for the 2021-2022 school year were announced last Friday. Voting began on Sept. 22 and students were able to cast their votes up until 3 p.m. on Sept. 23. The winners were Jonathan Barker, Saad Qureshi, Kevin Paul, and Kaustubh Kondapalli. Senior Jonathan Barker has been the...

meteamedia.org

Comments / 0

Related
harkeraquila.com

Class of 2025 elects their representatives for the school year

Freshmen voted on Friday to elect Rushil Jaiswal, Sam Parupudi, Jason Shim and Eric Zhang for this year’s freshman student council and Daniel Chen, Jia Jia Jiang and Gabe Li for the freshman student activities board (SAB). Freshman candidates campaigned to be representatives for their class through video speeches during...
EDUCATION
News On 6

26 Students Selected For Thunder Fellows Inaugural Class In Tulsa

The Thunder Fellows program has selected its first class, welcoming 26 9th and 10th grade students in Tulsa. The students come from 11 schools in the Tulsa area. Thunder Fellows staff visited the students at school with Thunder gear to deliver the news. There were originally 20 spots, but Executive...
TULSA, OK
CBS Chicago

Parents Pack School Board Meeting In Horror Over Multiple Student Brawls In Hallways Of 2 Joliet High Schools

By Charlie De Mar and Marie Saavedra JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Safety concerns are mounting at two southwest suburban high schools, and it has nothing to do with COVID. What it has to do with is a series of fights in the hallways, one of which even involved a principal caught in the middle of the punches as she tried to break it up. It was enough to call a special board meeting at Joliet High School District 204 Tuesday night. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, there weren’t even enough chairs inside the school board meeting to accommodate everyone who wanted...
JOLIET, IL
aaas.org

Tucking In: New Class of STPF Fellows Prepare for Challenge

As for many of the past 49 years, the AAAS Science & Technology Policy Fellowships program ushered in a new class of policy fellows this month – and like last year, in the midst of the global pandemic, it was all online. Hundreds of policy fellows are inducted each year into a program that embeds all types of scientists and engineers throughout the three branches of federal government. They begin their journey with an intensive two-week orientation designed to prepare them for the intricacies and special knowledge required for government work.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Paul
WCIA

U of I Police recruit student representatives

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are looking for students who are interested in working with and be representatives of the department. Officials said students who pass the recruiting process will become a part of a registered student organization that learns about what UIPD does and how to do it. These are volunteer positions that will help students strengthen their professional skills in many fields such as marketing, social media outreach, photography, graphic design and event planning.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
galencollege.edu

John D. Lundeen Inducted Into the NLN Academy of Nursing Education Class of Fellows

Galen College of Nursing is pleased to announce John D. Lundeen EdD, RN, CNE, has been selected for the fifteenth class of fellows to be inducted into the prestigious National League for Nursing Academy of Nursing Education. Dr. Lundeen will join nineteen distinguished nurse educators in the 2021 induction ceremony at the Honors Convocation on Saturday, September 25, during the 2021 NLN Education Summit. Fellows represent a prominent list of leading nurse educators affiliated with top-ranked teaching hospitals, academic institutions, and other organizations committed to advancing the quality of health care in the U.S. and globally.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MyChesCo

Axalta Announces Recipients of Inaugural Bright Futures Scholarships

GLEN MILLS, PA — Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) recently announced the winners of its first-annual Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The 19 recipients represent a group of students who have demonstrated academic excellence, leadership, and active participation in school and community activities. The 2021 Axalta Bright Futures Scholarship recipients are:. Aman Agrawal...
GLEN MILLS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worthington Daily Globe

Sponsors sought for Blue Jackets Bright Futures program

ST. PAUL — With school in full swing, thousands of young people are joining FFA in Minnesota. To support the development of these young people, future leaders for agriculture and their local communities, the Minnesota FFA Foundation is again offering the Blue Jackets Bright Futures program which provides official FFA jackets to members who have completed an application indicating their desire to be involved with FFA programs.
SAINT PAUL, MN
syr.edu

New Staff and Student Representatives Appointed to Board of Trustees

Chancellor Kent Syverud has appointed Maithreyee (Mai) Dubé ’92, ’16, G’17 as staff representative to the Board of Trustees. Dubé, who brings significant experience leading diverse student programs and enrollment services, will serve a two-year term. The staff representative is a newly added position to the board. In addition, new...
SYRACUSE, NY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Strawn plans pottery classes

The Art Association of Jacksonville has released its schedule of fall classes at the David Strawn Art Gallery. Pottery with Kirby Drennan will have two six-week sessions beginning Oct. 14. Session 1 will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays with Session 2 running from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Beginning and continuing students will work on hand building, using the wheel, glazing and firing.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
thebulletin.org

Bulletin launches board fellows program with two future leaders

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announces the first participants of its Board Fellows Program designed to offer rising leaders an opportunity to experience the responsibilities of a governing board. The one-year program, created in partnership with Women of Color Advancing Peace, Security and Conflict Transformation (WCAPS), is a professional...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Chalkbeat

75 Newark district students have tested positive for COVID since classes began, officials say

Just 75 of the roughly 37,000 Newark district students have tested positive since classes began Sept. 7, Superintendent Roger León said Tuesday. | Webex/Newark Public Schools. Only a tiny fraction of Newark students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since schools reopened this month, district officials said Tuesday, the first time they shared the case count.
NEWARK, NJ
The 74

Arts Education Can Bolster Students' Social and Emotional Well-Being

As children make their way back into physical classrooms after an unprecedented year of virtual education, parents and educators must ask a crucial question: What can be done to help returning students cope with feelings of anxiety, depression and powerlessness? One avenue for encouraging children’s personal wellness is a return to arts education, whose far-ranging […]
EDUCATION
meteamedia.org

Seniors consider the future careers and how to get there

There are a lot of steps in between knowing what to do for a career and actually getting there. While looking forward at those steps that need to be taken, looking backward seems more enticing as its permanence is craved for among uncertainty. Thoughts on the year so far, plans for the future, advice for freshmen, and reflection on the years past were considered in response to this dilemma.
COLLEGES
yourvalley.net

Video: Paving the path for a bright future

Know somebody in Peoria who should be recognized as a Hometown Hero? Here is how to do it. Email: Send your nomination to aznews@newszap.com, or fill out this nomination form yourvalley.net/hh-nomination/index.html. After that: the nomination will be reviewed, and monthly winners will be selected based on their community contributions. Nominations...
PEORIA, AZ
CBS Boston

Cambridge School Committee Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Students

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A COVID-19 vaccine mandate is coming for students in Cambridge. The Cambridge School Committee voted six to one Tuesday night in favor of a vaccine mandate for students that will go into effect November 22. The mandate will apply to all eligible children 12 and older. Students who are eligible to get the vaccine, but choose not to can still attend school, but they won’t be allowed to take part in extra-curricular activities, like sports, student government, performing arts, school clubs and school-sponsored social events. (WBZ-TV graphic) Cambridge Superintendent Victoria Greer asked the school committee to approve this mandate, writing in part, “we cannot sit by and let the virus destroy the futures of our young people who have already experienced such a negative impact on their academic, social and emotional development.” Greer said the mandate will be expanded for younger students once a vaccine has been approved for children under 12. Last week, the Amherst school district became the first in Massachusetts to approve a vaccine mandate for students.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy