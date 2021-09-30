CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley Gives Scholarships to Children of Labor-union Members

By BusinessWest Staff
businesswest.com
 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — Five area students were each awarded a $1,000 Gerard L. Pellegrini Scholarship to advance their education by the law firm that bears his name. The Gerard L. Pellegrini Scholarship is awarded annually to a union member affiliated with the Western Massachusetts Area Labor Federation or their spouse or dependent. Applicants are asked to submit their high-school or college transcripts, written recommendations, a recital of recent community service, and an essay detailing the importance of the labor movement to their family.

businesswest.com

