Unflattering Pictures Of Matthew Perry

By Joseph Duncan
wccbcharlotte.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CA.– Fans are concerned about “Friends” actor, Matthew Perry’s health. The concern comes after paparrazi photos of the actor making a coffee run surfaced. In the pictures, Perry looks a bit disheveled. He is wearing baggy shorts and a T-shirt with sneakers. It’s not the first time the 52-year-old actor has caused fans to worry. Earlier this year, Perry appeared to slur his speech during the “Friends” reunion special.

