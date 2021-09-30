Supplemental learning can help mitigate the Covid-19 learning gap

(BPT) - After many schools were forced to close their doors last year, the new normal of the virtual classroom introduced the “COVID learning gap.” As K-12 students enter another unpredictable school year, 90% of teachers agree that learning gaps were more noticeable last year due to the interruptions of the pandemic, with many (77%) feeling an extra burden to bridge the learning gap that students experienced due to COVID-19 but don’t feel like they have the resources they need to do so.