CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Tributes to mother and 2-year-old boy who died falling from Petco Park after ‘jumping’ on a table

By Jade Bremner
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fe1Qv_0cCncBdT00

A woman and her two-year-old son fell to their death from a balcony at the Padres’ Petco Park baseball stadium in San Diego on Saturday.

Tributes have poured in on social media for Raquel Wilkins, 40, and her infant son Denzel Browning-Wilkins who were on the third level concourse on the west side of the stadium, adjacent to Tony Gwynn Way sidewalk when they fell to the ground.

Wilkins has left behind her fiancé, the father of the child killed, who was in the stadium at the time of the fall. The couple had gotten engaged the same day, with Wilkins announcing her engagement on Facebook hours before she and her son died.

Investigators are treating the death as “suspicious” with homicide detectives involved “out of an abundance of caution”. Evidence is being gathered and witnesses are being interviewed.

One witness claims she saw the mother had a close call while jumping on a picnic table bench moments before the fall. “She seemed happy, laughing,” a witness, who did not want to be identified, told NBC 7. “The man was standing next to the rail, and the woman stood up on the table’s bench with the boy in her arms and started jumping.

“She lost her balance and fell off the bench. I remarked to my son, ‘Oh my gosh she almost fell,’” said the witness.

“I’ve been fully briefed by our police department on the day of and in the days since,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said to Fox 5. “It’s horrifically tragic. There are a lot of unusual circumstances around the case that we continue to investigate. It is suspicious …

“There were several witnesses – unfortunately no cameras – but several witnesses who were there who were clearly traumatised.”

The mayor went on to suggest that mental health issues could be part of the picture.

We have a mental health crisis that we don’t talk nearly enough about, and Covid has exacerbated that greatly,” Mayor Gloria said. “I hope that folks who find themselves in this position – and there is no shame in admitting that you’re having challenges – to avail themselves to the many services that are out there. You are not alone in this regard.”

He later apologised after the family’s lawyer later hit out at his initial statement, commenting that it was reckless to speculate on the cause of the fall.

Condolences have come in on social media and from the Padres baseball team who are “deeply saddened by the loss of life” they said in a statement.

“I’m just sitting in my seat crying. Wtf even matters right now on the field knowing what went down here. If anyone is at Petco and needs a hug I’m down. This is beyond devastating,” wrote one fan on Twitter , who presumably witnessed the ordeal.

“What a nightmare for this family. May peace find the surviving family and RIP to the mom and daughter,” wrote one Twitter user.

The Independent has contacted San Diego Police for further comment.

Comments / 42

mh
4d ago

it sounds like she put herself and her child in danger once and then repeated it and fell off the balcony. I think she did it herself. for whatever reason mental illness or alcohol or whatever.......

Reply(3)
63
Taurus Lady
3d ago

she should not have been jumping on the bench with her child, terrible sad 😢. my daughter just arrived at the game she said it was horrific. I know that stadium well. hopefully this won't happen again. condolences RIP 🙏

Reply
11
Ann Plamondon
3d ago

This is so tragic and it could’ve been so preventable. But she chose to continue her behavior. This will probably head to the courts in the form of a lawsuit. The table with benches were to close to a low railing.

Reply(1)
10
Related
KGET 17

Alleged street racer left driver dead in roadway, went to meet girls: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon leaving a bar early March 17, several young men drove to a grocery store parking lot in southwest Bakersfield. A race at breakneck speed followed, three vehicles hurtling along Panama Lane at more than 100 mph, police said. They only traveled about 1-and-a-quarter miles, but a lot happened in the time it took to cover that distance.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
Person
Tony Gwynn
TheDailyBeast

1-Year-Old Baby Left to Die in Hot Car After Mother Is Gunned Down

A 1-year-old baby in Orlando, Florida, was found dead in a scorching hot car after her mother was gunned down nearby, authorities say. They both were found deceased in a parking lot days after the shooting took place. Orange County Sheriff John Mina says an arrest warrant has been sent for a person of interest in the shooting, 21-year-old Doujon Duwayne Griffiths, the Miami Herald reports. Police allege that Griffith is also responsible for a shooting earlier in the week that wounded the baby’s father.
ORLANDO, FL
insideedition.com

Mother of Three Found Dead Upon Family's Return From Vacation

A mother’s body was discovered in her Los Angeles home upon her family’s return from a vacation. Virginia Cantero’s estranged husband and three children had gone to Mexico for a long weekend. When the family came home, they found the 36-year-old unresponsive, according to the LAPD. Police say that the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

16-year-old mows down team of cyclists after trying to blow exhaust fumes on them

A teenage truck driver ploughed into a group of Texas cyclists while allegedly attempting to blow smoke on them, and left several hospitalised on Saturday.According to Waller County Sheriff, six of the Houston area cyclists were hit by the vehicle, four of whom had to be taken to hospital, including two by helicopter.Chase Ferrell, who was part of the group of cyclists on the highway, told Fox 26: “I thought someone was dead.” “I heard a lot of crunching. I heard brakes. Tires screeching. People screaming,” he said.Mr Ferrell told the news outlet that a black diesel pickup truck...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petco Park#Padres#Nbc 7#Fox 5
International Business Times

Grandfather Survives 12,000-Foot Horrific Skydive Fall, But Instructor Dies

A 54-year-old grandfather in the Australian state of Victoria allegedly survived a 12,000-foot fall following a failed skydiving attempt because his instructor sacrificed his life to save him. Cristopher Rantall was harnessed to 35-year-old tandem skydive instructor Arron Toepfer when the pair's parachutes failed to open and forced them to...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
International Business Times

13-Foot-Long Crocodile Bites Elderly Man During Reptile-Infested River Cruise, Victim Hospitalized

A 60-year-old man was viciously bitten by a 13-foot-long crocodile while he was on an adventure cruise in the Northern Territory (NT) in Australia. The incident took place Monday when the man was on the tourist cruise along the Adelaide River, local media reported. Paramedics responded to the area after St John Ambulance service received a call about the elderly man sustaining injuries to his arm and hand.
ACCIDENTS
kusi.com

Woman, child who died in fall at Petco Park ID’d

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a mother and child who died last weekend in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park just prior to a San Diego Padres game. Raquel Wilkins, 40, and 2-year-old Denzel Browning-Wilkins died shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday on the sidewalk...
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

Police describe deadly fall at Petco Park as ‘suspicious,’ vigil held

SAN DIEGO — A candlelight vigil took place Sunday evening as authorities continue their investigation into what they described as “suspicious” deaths of a mother and child who fell nearly six stories from Petco Park’s concourse dining area Saturday. “It is early in the investigation and little is known about...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KABC

Witness Comes Forward With More Details On Death Of Mother, Child At Petco Park

(San Diego, CA) — A witness is coming forward with more details on the death of a mother and her son at Petco Park in San Diego. In a statement to KNSD-TV, the witness, who wished not to be identified, said the mother, the child and a man were sitting at a picnic table on the third level concourse of the San Diego Padres stadium Saturday. She witnessed the mother get up on the picnic table bench with her son before losing her balance and nearly falling. The witness described the woman as seeming happy and laughing. The witness then said about a minute later, the woman tried standing on the bench again, and when she looked back, the woman had apparently fallen over the railing and onto the street below. No screams were heard, but the witness said she heard the sound of the woman hitting the sidewalk. San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Division is investigating the incident.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Mom and 2-year-old child fall to their deaths in Petco Park tragedy

A woman and her 2-year-old child died after falling six stories from the dining concourse at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday night, police confirmed. The unidentified 40-year-old mother and child fell at around 3:50 p.m., ahead of the 4:15 p.m. Padres-Braves game, police told KSWB-TV. Emergency responders arrived...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

270K+
Followers
117K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy