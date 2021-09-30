Alas, victory of SB 9 and SB 10 will no doubt be a pyrrhic one

One has to hand it to California state Sen. Scott Wiener. After years of failures in the face of fierce political and public resistance, he managed with Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins to drag SB 9 and SB 10 over the finish line just in time for Gov. Gavin Newsom, fresh from his victory over the forces that sought to recall him, to sign the bills into law. YIMBYs (Yes In My Backyard), housing developers and contractors and real estate lobbyists were ecstatic, taking to Twitter to gloat that they had vanquished single-family housing once and for all and opened the flood gates for a construction boom that will lead to greater supply, lower prices and more affordable housing.