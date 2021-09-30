CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walt Disney

I Saw You

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCops Taxing the Working Class: I am so sick of seeing cops pulling people over in the hours just before 9 am. I'm sorry, but are these people doing something so wrong that they deserve a ticket from law enforcement while ON THEIR WAY TO WORK? They are doing something right, and instead of a reward, they get penealized. For what? Speeding to get there on time? Not using their blinker? I mean come on! If we are going to police ourselves, lets prioritize our use of resources to target those who are the most dangerous - like pedofiles. Im not a cop hater, but I am awake and this appears like we are asleep at the wheel.

EatThis

Walmart Is Facing These 5 Shortages Right Now

Grocery shoppers have been vocal about all the shortages they are seeing on shelves right now, and employees are joining in. Taste of Home recently asked its Facebook followers which items are hard to find right now, and thousands of people commented, many of which called out Walmart for having several shortages.
I Came, I Saw, I Clicked!

Spoiler alert! This is a column devoted to pursuits that some men can’t live without, or why your wife’s hair is turning grey. Some background: The first TV remote was developed by Zenith Radio Corporation in 1950. The remote, called Lazy Bones, was connected to the television by a wire. A wireless remote control, the “Flashmatic,” was developed in 1955 by Eugene Polley. It’s been downhill ever since!
Question of the Week

Amanda Howard Phillips: Kitty Cantina: Spokane's Cat Cafe. Missy Narrance: Honestly, I'm really into the Instagram of @pancakes.n.sprouts, the Browne's Addition hooligans. I'm a little bit biased, though. Vicki Forslund Bordieri: Chimpanzee Sanctuary Northwest, Barney the West Coast Cockatoo, Lucky Lou and Coco Too, the Tails of Hubble and Huckleberry...
Outdoor Life

A Fox Squirrel Stored Hundreds of Walnuts Under the Hood of a Chevy…Again

Bill Fischer, 56, returned home to Fargo, S.D., following a four-day trip to discover his parked pickup truck near a neighbor’s walnut tree had once again become a favorite storage pantry for hundreds of fresh-fallen nuts, thanks to a busy fox squirrel. It happens every two years, according to Fischer,...
