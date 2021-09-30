Cops Taxing the Working Class: I am so sick of seeing cops pulling people over in the hours just before 9 am. I'm sorry, but are these people doing something so wrong that they deserve a ticket from law enforcement while ON THEIR WAY TO WORK? They are doing something right, and instead of a reward, they get penealized. For what? Speeding to get there on time? Not using their blinker? I mean come on! If we are going to police ourselves, lets prioritize our use of resources to target those who are the most dangerous - like pedofiles. Im not a cop hater, but I am awake and this appears like we are asleep at the wheel.